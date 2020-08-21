AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Is Megan Thee Stallion A Snitch?

illseed

The fake streets are talking and they have it completely wrong!

(AllHipHop Rumors) The "streets" are permeated into the internet. Is Megan Thee Stallion a snitch? I can’t believe this is even a question because Megan Thee Stallion is a victim of a crime. As we Peru’s the Internet, we see exactly how dumb and misinformed people are.

Megan Thee Stallion was shot two times in her feet by Tory Lanez, allegedly. They were in the midst of a deep argument with witnesses present and he was so upset by what was being said that he shot her as she attempted to leave the situation.

And now people are calling her a snitch for calling out Tory Lanez, her alleged assailant. What in the world is going on with you people? This is a woman that was shot by a man! Shot! And somehow she is supposed to just keep quiet about it? In fact, that is exactly what she did. She did not name Tory Lanez as the actual shooter until this point. It seems like some of the PR’s spin upset her. Make no mistake about it, there are people that are vehemently trying to keep Tory Lanez safe and out of jail but they should let the lawyers do the talking.

So, Megan Thee Stallion went off on Instagram live last night right in the middle of the Democratic national convention. At first I thought it was some kind of conspiracy to distract people from what Joe Biden was saying because he had a hell of a speech last night. But I realize Megan just let it go. At any rate, Megan the stallions is not a snitch because she is a regular citizen. I think she try to abide by those rules to a certain degree because this could be the end of his career. but as far as I’m concern that’s not her job right now.

So, stop all the rat emojis! Goofy! 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Tronell
Tronell

“As we Peru’s the Internet, we see exactly how dumb and misinformed people are.“ Damn you out did yourself. And you’re calling other people dumb?

Rumors

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jay-Z Scolds Black Twitter For...Not Supporting!

Jay-Z reminds everybody that he's a not a business man, he's a business, man!

illseed

by

Karma333

Kanye West, Steve Harvey Hang With Chik-Fil-A Billionaires...Doing Weird Stuff

Kanye West is back again like he never left the game...this time, eating chicken.

illseed

by

Karma333

Mogul Jay Morrison Says He Didn't Scam People, But Countless Others Say He Did.

A posse of people have come forward to claim that they were defrauded by real estate mogul Jay Morrison.

illseed

by

Felixtaveras75

What Are Snoop, Dr. Dre, Xzibit, The D.O.C. Up To?

Something fresh happened on the West Coast and inquiring minds want to know!

illseed

Did Michelle Obama Call Out Kanye West? And MC Lyte...Is Single-ish!

It seems like Michelle and Barack are on the same page about Kanye West.

illseed

Nas Pisses Off Doja Cat Fans On "Ultra Black"

What is the issue? Nas takes aim at an artist that has chilled with racists and the Alt Right.

illseed

by

BigFax

Substitute Teacher Stomps Out Student Over N-Word!

You can't go around calling people N-Word without consequences.

illseed

by

Bassplayer1961

6ix9ine Scripts Fan Encounter In Los Angeles, And Injured Arm

Tekashi 69 continues to test the streets with his brolic security force.

illseed

by

simisola

Busta Rhymes Is About To Drop Soon! And It Is FIRE!

We have heard the new Busta Rhymes album, but it is now done!

illseed

by

ojashyadav

Cee-Lo Greene Speaks Out Against Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion!

Cee-Lo Greene isn't holding much back in his opinion of Cardi B And Nicki Minaj.

illseed

by

whofarted37