Is Megan Thee Stallion Dating Wiz Khalifa?

illseed
by

There are some intimate moments that suggest they are but Meg is countering these rumors.

(AllHipHop Rumors) They sure look happy together, but are Wiz Khalifa and Megan Thee Stallion dating? I didn't even know they knew each other, much less being cool enough to work out. Meg seems to be somebody that has a great spirit and gets along with everybody. She recently showed up at the hospital when French Montana was in ICU and then the rumors spawned from there. I didn't jump on those rumors, because it seemed to be pure BS. The pair are on the gram working out and having a great time, but there there is another video...of her rubbing all on his face!

And here is the one of them working out...

All in all, Meg is getting what they call "a reputation." Now she responded to the allegations that she's dating Wiz...and others.

