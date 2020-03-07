AllHipHop
Is R. Kelly Making Women Eat Doo-Doo?

illseed

According to reports, R. Kelly made one of his girls eat feces.

(AllHipHop Rumors) With R. Kelly, you have to wonder how low can this go? This man has lead not only a double life but a triple and quadruple life! That man seems to continually reveal parts of him that sicken us more and more. AND MORE. 

Dude, I am not eating poop for anything. You are going to have to kill me, bruh!!!! This is apparently what Robert Kelly was doing with at least one of his women - allegedly. In a video clip, R. Kelly's former girlfriend Azriel Clary says the singer made her eat her own feces and taped the act. WHAT?

“He has a video of me...he made me do this video, actually—doing a number two in a cup and then eating it out of a cup,” Clary said on camera. This is apparently part of a documentary that is on the way. 

Another part of the vid clip, she is arguing with Kellz is compelling data too, because it is of her breaking up with the singer.

“It’s done, it’s done, it’s over, you may not even make it to trial. I’m so sorry for you,” Clary informs the now 53-year-old as he repeatedly tells her that he loves her through sobs.

“I’m sorry, I really did love you and you lied to me, you used me and you played me,” Clary continued, remaining firm in her stance. 

This has been a rough couple of years for Kellz and it's all based on his own damn doing! All he had to do was stop abusing people! He looks like a major monster in my opinion!!!

This dude is crazy. I have to always remind myself that Azriel Clary is a victim and abused...she ate poop. 

AllHipHop Staff