Is Stevie J Talking About Faith Evans In His Twitter Rant?

(AllHipHop Rumors) Stevie J had some sh*t to get off his chest on Saturday night so he decided to vent to Twitter.

The Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta star is known for his creeping ways on the reality show and being part of the infamous “creep squad,” his beef with his two baby’s mothers, and his transition to hubby to r & b singer Faith Evans.

The internet did give Stevie and Faith a little side eye when they announced their marriage. I guess we never thought Stevie would settle down anytime soon.

Well not sure if the two love birds who were very open about how in love they were are doing too good right about now. At least that’s what his tweets are alluding to.

You know someone is mad when they run to social media to post some subs. At first, I thought he was talking about the Puerto Rican princess aka Joseline Hernandez and child support when he posted about sending $5k a day. Then, one he mentioned that no woman is faithful, my assumptions quickly changed.

Who y’all think he subbing on Twitter?