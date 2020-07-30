AllHipHop
Is T.I. Going To Being A Grandpa?

AllHipHop Staff

T.I. may be welcoming a new member to his family if reports about Zonnique and rapper Bandhunta Izzy are true.

(AllHipHop Rumors) T.I.'s stepdaughter, singer Zonnique, has fueled speculation suggesting she is about to make the hip-hop star a grandfather.

The 24-year-old, whose mother is former Xscape co-founder Tameka 'Tiny' Cottle, is said to be expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper Bandhunta Izzy.

Zonnique did little to silence during a weekend Instagram Live session.

Zonnique kept the camera zoomed in on her face, and told fans bombarding her with questions about her alleged pregnancy that she didn't owe them any answers.

"I wanna be on my Nicki Minaj s##t. Not on motherf##king Live (Instagram) answering to y'all like I got to," she responded.

However, her reference to Nicki left viewers convinced she had all but confirmed her pregnancy since she recently went public with the news she is set to become a first-time mother, after dodging baby questions for months.

T.I. helped to raise Zonnique from the age of five!

