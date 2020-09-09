AllHipHop
Top Stories
Videos
Features
Opinion

Is There A Plot To Destroy Joe Budden?

illseed

Joe Budden has a huge following. He also has huge competition. What's going on?

(AllHipHop Rumors) Is there a Joe Budden smear campaign going on? As you may have noticed, recently Joe Budden proclaimed his independence from Spotify, a company that owns most of the market share in the audio, podcasts, and streaming services business. The company does more than Apple, TIDAL, and other companies put together.

When Joe Budden said that he was leaving the digital service provider, he also seemed to declare war. Now, it may not have been a declaration of war but it sure sounded like it! Charlamagne Tha God, an employee of iHeartRadio, chided Joe Budden for not being a good contract negotiator and that sort of set off the series of events that lead us to today. So come over the last few days we have seen a slew of allegations against Joe Budden. We have seen everything from domestic abuse charges, to weird stuff like this dog masturbation situation (totally Joe's doing) and even the announcement of Charlamagne‘s new partnership with iHeartRadio that will target Black audiences.

All of this has led people to believe that Joe Budden may have pissed somebody off at the top of the podcast food chain! You know, it just seems like there is a bit of a duality here that harkens back to the days different ideologies. We know that neither Joe Budden or Charlamagne have immaculate pasts because Charla was accused of having sex with a minor in a scandal that never quite made it mainstream. That was two years ago and it seems to have blown over, at least in the eyes of his partners. But, other business situations have been impacted for Charlamagne including a highly touted TV show with HBO. Allegedly.

Joe's past includes being violent towards women as well as being a victim. I remember Angie and the stabbing situation! 

Comments

Rumors

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Megan Thee Stallion Is Playing With Fire; Gun Comes Out In Drunken Party

Megan might want to fire some of the people in her circle or there may be dire consequences.

illseed

by

YourDaddyboy

Cyn Santana Tries To Explain, But People Just Want The Joe Budden "Tea"

Cyn Santana cannot talk without her followers wanting the tea.

illseed

Odell Beckham Jr. Addresses Poo Poo Rumors!

Odell Beckham Jr. isn't about too let a rumor about his sex life

illseed

Joe Budden Did What To What? WHAT?

You have to read this until the end...and you will gasp!

illseed

by

ariezblog

Joe Budden And Cyn Santana Leaked Convo Has People Talking.

Cyn Santana and Joe Budden...some how continues in 2020.

illseed

Sexy Dyamond Doll, Tory Lanez And Legaxy Duke It Out In "Automatic"

Dyamond Doll comes out swinging for the ladies in Hip-Hop.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Joelasix

NLE Choppa No Longer Wants To Spit About Violence!

It looks like somebody is turning a new leaf - NLE Choppa!

illseed

Rihanna Bumps Her Head In Scooter Accident

Rihanna had people scared for another reason, but it wasn't the reason people thought.

illseed

by

mrmario100

Substitute Teacher Stomps Out Student Over N-Word!

You can't go around calling people N-Word without consequences.

illseed

by

Bassplayer1961

Eminem Impersonator Gets Hit With 5 Sexual Harassment Allegations!

Chris D’Elia stands accused of some bad activity against five women.

illseed