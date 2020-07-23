Is Tory Lanez Formulating A Defense In The Shooting Of Megan Thee Stallion

Nobody knows until Megan tells us, but there's a new theory why Tory Lanez may have shot his alleged girlfriend.

(AllHipHop Rumors) Are Tory Lanez and Megan A couple, doing the nasty? This guy Adam 22 says just that. I am not sure it makes him an expert on the matter, but he seems to have some intel that lines up with the gossip on the streets. He says that Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez were dating each other! He charges with vigor that Megan got extremely drunk at Kylie Jenner’s house. Seems like Megan was ALLEGEDLY upset that Tory was flirting with Kylie or at least seemed like he was flirting with her. Then, Megan and Tory got into an argument over the alleged flirting, per Adam and others.

This then seemingly turned into a physical altercation and then things got really ugly. It should be noted that Megan is nearly 6 feet tall and Tory is closer to 5 feet tall than he is 6 feet tall. I am not excusing any man shooting any woman. In fact, I think you should thrown "them thangs" if you’re going to do anything. But, this seems to be why it all went "south." Now, I don’t know what Cam'ron is looking at when he sees Megan Thee Stallion, but he made a joke suggesting that The Hot Girl was a man. I just don’t see what you guys, if you guys feel the same way, see when you look at this woman.

But to me, the bigger question is: is this Tory Lanez’s defense?

Is the smaller Tory Lanez looking to create a scenario where self-defense is on the table with a larger woman allegedly attacking him? Make no mistake about it, there may be precedence here, but it also could mean the end of his rap career. Tory Lanez does a lot of tough talk in his raps, but the reality may not be reflective of the rhymes. I find this highly interesting and it only means that 2020 is crazier than we ever imagined!

Megan Thee Stallion is not playing with any of you hoes.

Draya decided today was a good day to joke about Megan Thee Stallion. The reality check stopped by a podcast on Wednesday and offered her opinions on the last altercation between lanes and Megan Thee Stallion and she had jokes. “I predict that they had some sort of Bobby and Whitney love that, you know, drove them down this snapped-esque type of road,” Michele said! "I'm here for it. I like that. I want you to like me so much you shoot me in the foot, too. I want you to like me so much that if I'm trying to get out the car, and you're like, 'No, sit your ass in the car,' and I'm like, 'No n###a, I'm getting out the car.' [He goes] 'No you're not!"

Now what the hell was she thinking by saying that it did not take long for word to get back to Megan Thee Stallion. Megan cursed Draya out on social media.