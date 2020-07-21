J. Cole Reveals Info About His Children!

J. Cole is a proud dad, but now he dispels rumors around the gender of the kids.

(AllHipHop Rumors) Drake and J. Cole are not built the same way. Both men seem to be pretty private but one of them has been able to successfully hide his children. J. Cole recently made a startling revelation that he actually has two sons.

The rapper made the revelation in a 3500-word essay for a website called The Player's Tribune. The story was titled “ The Audacity“ and he reflects on his life after his 2016 album, 4 Your Eyes Only. “Four years have passed. In that time I’ve been blessed with two sons, learned the delicate art of balance between parenthood and career, had the pleasure of working with a ton of talented artists as a featured rapper, spent 10 magical days recording a Dreamville album in Atlanta, and put a lot of time and energy into sharpening my sword and growing as an artist,” Cole wrote in the opus.

Honestly, this should come as no surprise. J. Cole is seriously private and we really don’t see much of anything about his personal life in public. But I do think that it is quite shocking that he has been able to hide this new kid for this long. We have not seen pictures of either. You know the Internet is able to sleuth out just about anything. I was looking at a couple of sites and they claim to know more about J. Cole than J. Cole knows about J. Cole. All of his personal details seem to be out there but I personally think they are telling duck tales. 🦆 There are a lotta rumors!

Imagine being so fanatical about a person that is simply trying to keep his business to himself! At any rate J. Cole seems to be a very proud papa and he has two sons to boot. A lot of people thought he had a daughter with his wife Melissa but that was bad intel.

In other rumors, the North Carolina rapper has been considered retiring. That much, I did not know. I don’t believe he will retire but I can imagine that having some kids, or wife and aging and Hip-Hop can wear a good guy down. A lot of these people just run the streets shirking their responsibility to their families. I do not think that Cole is that kind of a man.

Can't wait for the new album to drop. Can we get past this coronavirus mess already?