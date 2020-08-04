Jaguar Wright Accuses Common Of Sexual Assault, Blasts The Roots, Jill Scott And Erykah Badu Over Alleged Malik B Disrespect

Jaguar Wright empties a full clip! And Common, The Roots, Jill Scott And Erykah Badu Are Targeted!

(AllHipHop Rumors) I do not know about the rest of these people, but I have been waiting for days for this Jaguar Wright story to break. It has been surreal watching it unfurl! For the past few days, the singer, that has worked with Jay-Z, The Roots, and many more, has been going off on a number of high profile, seemingly conscious singers and rappers. All of this jumpstarted from the sad death of Malik B, a founding member of The Roots. She didn't feel like the crew gave one of their own founding members a proper send-off. This friction has been there for years, but this is unprecedented! 2020 ain’t playing!

There are so many things stated in Jaguar's video series on IG that it’s hard to drill down on everything. But one thing that is making headlines is the accusation that Common sexually assaulted her. Common, universally regarded as a consummate good guy, is catching the most of all of this. Why? Because allegedly a crime was committed. Sexual assault is not something that can be easily dismissed as gossip.

Here’s what jaguar had to say about Common:

“Gotdamn Common. Next thing I know, we go to bed and he’s like, ‘C’mon Jag.’ I’m like ‘No, no, no. I’m tired n*gga. I was on the stage all night. I want to lay down.’ I laid down with my clothes on. I’m a rape survivor. I know how to buy myself a little time. Just in case a n*gga try to get out of hand. You got to pull my pants down. By the time you get my pants down, I promise you I’m hooking off in your jaw. That’s how I grew up! The next thing I know, I wake up. It’s morning and I feel something poking in my face and sh*t. And it’s just poking in my face, poking in my face. And I’m like ‘What the f*ck?!’ Then I open my mouth, this n*gga trying to stick his d*ck in my mouth while I’m sleep. Lonnie F*ckin Lynn. Rashid, Common, whatever the f*ck you want to call yourself. Because n*gga if you gon try to stick your d*ck in your mouth while I’m sleep, it ain’t nothing you won’t do. I don’t even know why he running around parading around here with all these public relations relationships that never seem to last. When’s the last time he actually had a real b*tch? You was with Serena that didn’t work out. You was with whoever and whoever. You always got whose hot dating you but the sh*t don’t last long. He ain’t been right since Lauryn Hill left him anyway. Then he got with Erykah after I f*ckin spurned him. He hated my ex-husband for I don’t know how long. No matter where we bumped into each other, he wouldn’t even look my ex-husband in the face. He would talk to everybody…real b*tch sh*t. Let’s keep it a bean. Real b*tch sh*t. Then he got with Erykah and then Erykah was jealous as f*ck of me. That song “Booty” on that second album. That sh*t was about me. She made that sh*t up at Black Lily in New York. That line, ‘Your booty might be bigger but I still can pull your n*gga but I don’t want him.’” - Source

She also had something to say about Talib Kweli, suggesting that he was some sort of a peeping Tom. She said he used to hide and look at women changing clothes. Peep:

“F##kin Talib Kweli used to come to Black Lily in New York and hide out in the green room when we were getting changed, especially me, to watch me get dressed and undressed before I got on stage. And then wait for nobody to be looking to sneak out…I been holding all this trying to make all you crazy backpack n*ggas look good.”

One of the things that have been a bit of a shocker to Hip-Hop head has been the allegation very early on in her IG live video series that suggest that Malik B wrote rhymes for Black Thought. Now I am not here to say this is true or not but it seems like there may be some reality to it. I mean, who knows? One thing I know is for sure, is that The Roots have always been a collective of artists that seem to work together as a complete and total band. That is a bit different than a singular rapper in a group. If it was true, I don’t think that it takes away from Black Thought's standing as an MC.

Young Guru defend Tarik in a now-deleted Twitter post. "Y’all know I don’t get on these internets for nothing. I let a lot of things slide. But what y’all not about to do is question @blackthought’s pen. That’s not about to happen in my lifetime!!!” Why'd he delete?

Jill Scott and Erykah Badu were not exempt from Jaguar Wright's wrath! She dragged them both through the mud, the streets, the cornfield in a bunch of other places as well. She is not playing with either one of them and really makes them out to be very different from their public personas!!

Check out what she said:

“Erykah you haven’t posted anything but you’re supposed to be this enlightened mother. You haven’t said a word about my brother when he was the only one who wasn’t treating your ass like sh#t because you weren’t from Philly, but you quiet now. I’m killing all that fake sh#t.”

I wonder if The Roots will address this whole thing. I wonder if Common is going to respond to the allegations of sexual assault. I wonder if Badu or Jill Scott will take time out of their day to answer to some of the things that Jaguar right has alleged.

Right now it seems like folks are content with blocking her and ignoring her, but I don’t think that will suffice in the long run. I think that allegations of sexual assault and even the notion that Jaguar being threatened is enough for folks to present their side of the truth. Right now, Jaguar is doing all the talking and that is not the best look for the others she is mentioning.

Once upon a time, there was a vixen named Superhead and never got sued even though she aired it out in book form! I think she never got sued because she told the truth. Will the same stand for Jag? I hope nobody was wronged criminally and I pray for healing!