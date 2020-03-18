Jailbird Kodak Black Tries To Pick Fight With Beauty Megan Thee Stallion

Kodak Black And Megan Thee Stallion should be friends, but it looks like Kodak not feeling it...from behind bars.

(AllHipHop Rumors) Megan Thee Stallion and Kodak Black. Ya know, rappers are pretty much the kings and queens of petty BS and 2020 is no exception - even with a dude in jail! Kodak Black is really the coronavirus in the physical form and Megan Thee Stallion is a shot of B-12! I am just playing! Seriously, tho...

Kodak Black has taken exception to the phrase “drive the boat” which has been adopted by Megan. Meg showed up on Strahan, Sara and KeKe, and KeKe Palmer asked where the phrase came from. They uniformly agreed that the Houston native did.



Moving on....Kodak Black, from the belly of the beast, caught wind of the whole situation. How this dude did that, I don't know. He may have somebody updating his IG from outside those walls. Anyway, he says on the 'Gram, “I Really Wanna Go Bad On Lil One but I’m Keepin This Shit Pretty.” I didn't know this mattered, but I guess it does.

"Driving the boat" is when Meg is pouring hard liquor directly in the mouth of her victim.

KB said “drive the boat” over a year ago in Feb of 2019 on an IG Live. And people loved it. People loved it and Megan trademarked it. Sucks to be Kodak Black.