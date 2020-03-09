Jay Electronica Gives Fans Another Heads-Up

For fans waiting for Jay Electronica, he just sent another message.

(AllHipHop Rumors) Jay Electronica is probably the most enigmatic person ever in Hip-Hop. Unlike, Andre 3000 and Lauryn Hill, he never dropped an album and he's rarely seen in public. He's got so many rumors, but very few confirmations. Last month, he teased that his album would be dropping 40 days from February 7. You can do the math...the day of reckoning is coming.

What do you make if this?

Is has been 13 - FREAKING THIRTEEN YEARS since “Exhibit C”, people! Last month, the rapper god said, "Album done. Recorded over 40 days and 40 nights, starting from Dec 26." He also said, “Releasing in 40 days. A Written Testimony.” Now, if he does not release it after 40 days, the story he has so cleverly crafted is ruined! Also, Jay-Z has co-signed this looming moment by "liking" the tweets. These are literally the only tweets that he's "liked" on Twitter. Jay doesn't want egg on his face!