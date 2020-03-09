AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Jay Electronica Gives Fans Another Heads-Up

illseed

For fans waiting for Jay Electronica, he just sent another message.

(AllHipHop Rumors) Jay Electronica is probably the most enigmatic person ever in Hip-Hop. Unlike, Andre 3000 and Lauryn Hill, he never dropped an album and he's rarely seen in public. He's got so many rumors, but very few confirmations. Last month, he teased that his album would be dropping 40 days from February 7. You can do the math...the day of reckoning is coming. 

What do you make if this?

Is has been 13 - FREAKING THIRTEEN YEARS since “Exhibit C”, people! Last month, the rapper god said, "Album done. Recorded over 40 days and 40 nights, starting from Dec 26." He also said, “Releasing in 40 days. A Written Testimony.” Now, if he does not release it after 40 days, the story he has so cleverly crafted is ruined! Also, Jay-Z has co-signed this looming moment by "liking" the tweets. These are literally the only tweets that he's "liked" on Twitter. Jay doesn't want egg on his face!

JAY ELECTRONICA 655fcf3596ab61c1e29063e426ebdd13.600x270x41
Jay Electronica got this!
Comments

Rumors

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

College Claims Meek Mill Ditched Concert After Hitting Campus!

UMass students were all gussied up for a Meek Mill concert, but something went very wrong.

illseed

by

RichBX

Why Was Lil Boosie Apprehended By Cops?

The cops put Lil Boosie in cuffs over the weekend, but why?

illseed

Is R. Kelly Making Women Eat Doo-Doo?

According to reports, R. Kelly made Azriel Clary eat feces.

illseed

by

PointGuard_QB

Was Offset Beaten By Lil Baby's Crew?

Lil Baby has responded to allegations that his posse beat down Offset!

illseed

by

PointGuard_QB

DaBaby Offers $10k To Anyone With Footage Of Him Smacking Female

Da Baby wants to take legal action after smacking a fan who wanted a picture.

Simone Grant

by

PointGuard_QB

Lamar Odom Deletes All Pictures Of Fiancé, Sabrina Parr, Off His Instagram

Lamar Odom may have called off his engagement to Sabrina Parr.

Simone Grant

by

arianapham

Did Obama Secretly Help Joe Biden Out?

Obeezy might be pulling some strings behind the scenes!

illseed

by

realest357

Fetty Wap’s Baby’s Mother Suggests He Isn’t Doing Much For Their Two Children

Lezhae claims Fetty Wap isn’t really involved in their children’s lives.

Simone Grant

Lizzo Blasts TikTok For Taking Down Her Swimsuit Videos!

Lizzo is not about to let TikTok hate on her bodacious body!

illseed

by

Runninjewelz

Nick Cannon Extends An Olive Branch To 50 Cent

Nick Cannon Extends An Olive Branch To 50 Cent

illseed