Jay & Nas: Just Blaze Is Playing Games With This New Song!

(AllHipHop Rumors) This ain't no rumor! What was once heard about is now facts! Nas and Jay-Z are two of the most prolific rappers ever to walk the Earth. Well, wouldn't we want to hear a WHOLE NEW SONG FROM THEM? Sure would! Just GIVE US THE WHOLE SONG. Well, guess what Just Blaze decided to do? THIS:

My first thought is why wasn't this on the damn Lost Tapes 2? I love Nas, but this song should have been on the Lost Tapes sequel album! I know Nas is working on Part 3 at some point! Remember when AllHipHop broke that news? Yep!

I am hearing this is a Nas song so it would be up to him and Just Blaze to drop it! I think the internets are going to release mash-up style. Let me know what you may have heard in the comments! I think this needs to come out immediately on all streaming services.