AllHipHop
Login

Jay & Nas: Just Blaze Is Playing Games With This New Song!

illseed
by

Just Blaze teases people with a new song "old" song from Jay-Z and Nas!

(AllHipHop Rumors) This ain't no rumor! What was once heard about is now facts! Nas and Jay-Z are two of the most prolific rappers ever to walk the Earth. Well, wouldn't we want to hear a WHOLE NEW SONG FROM THEM? Sure would! Just GIVE US THE WHOLE SONG. Well, guess what Just Blaze decided to do? THIS:

My first thought is why wasn't this on the damn Lost Tapes 2? I love Nas, but this song should have been on the Lost Tapes sequel album! I know Nas is working on Part  3 at some point! Remember when AllHipHop broke that news? Yep! 

I am hearing this is a Nas song so it would be up to him and Just Blaze to drop it! I think the internets are going to release mash-up style. Let me know what you may have heard in the comments! I think this needs to come out immediately on all streaming services. 

Comments
The Dog Is Coming...DMX Is About To Drop!
illseed
illseed
5
Last Reply· by
MattBane
MattBaneLooking forward to a new album. Griselda / DMX would be awesome.
Amber Rose Says She Isn’t “Too Pretty” For New Face Tattoo
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
1
Last Reply· by
Artarky
Artarkyhttps://xvideosx.blog.br/
Chicago Brings Unity In Hip-Hop, Twitter Brings Beef
illseed
illseed
2
Last Reply· by
DhafoElectronica5800
DhafoElectronica5800Meek is a bit delusional. Since he been on this “prison reform” platform, he has not gotten anyone free from prison yet.…
Is Jennifer Williams Rick Ross’ New Boo?
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
Comment
Da Baby Claims The Baby Ain’t His! 🍼
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
2
Last Reply· by
hiphopza
hiphopzaLol https://hiphopza.com/download-2020-amapiano-songs-mp3-audio-mix-fakaza-kabza-de-small/
Did Dark Lo "Make A 2-Hour Statement" To Cops?
illseed
illseed
8
Last Reply· by
DhafoElectronica5800
DhafoElectronica5800Poorly written. He basically admitted to things. He didn’t tell on anybody. His only crime was carelessly writing that…
Markuann Smith Talks About "Godfather Of Harlem" Season 2 Renewal
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Comment
What's The Deal With Megan Thee Stallion's Age?
illseed
illseed
2
Last Reply· by
Sin_bk
Sin_bkThey all do..look at Beyonce
Da Baby Confirms He’s Having Another Baby
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
Comment
Azealia Banks Is Allegedly Threatened With A Gun!
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
5
Last Reply· by
MattBane
MattBaneIf she doesn’t have a BPD > Borderline personality disorder, I’m a typing unicorn 🦄.