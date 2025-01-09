JAY-Z Is Not Playing This Year—Even YouTubers Can Get It

JAY-Z goes after a YouTube dude for putting out some bad info.

Last year, JAY-Z gave us all a preview of what’s about to go down in 2025. The Brooklyn Don is clearly not here for the games! Remember when a Jane Doe alleged Jigga was somehow involved in those wild Diddy accusations? Well, JAY-Z made it clear he was going to show Lawyer Buzbee exactly who she was dealing with. And now, it seems like Hov is expanding that message to anyone else trying to come for his rep.

Cease and Desist for a YouTube Blogger

Recently, a YouTuber claimed that JAY-Z, through his legal team, sent them a cease and desist letter. Why? I haven’t fully dug into this YouTuber’s content, but I would bet money it’s some unfounded claims rooted in nonsense. Let’s be real—YouTube has become a breeding ground for sensationalism, lies, misinformation, and outright disinformation. And these content creators monetize that nonsense are turning conspiracy theories hard cash. Some of them have names you know.

But it seems like JAY-Z is done letting people cake up off of his name with bad info. This cease and desist is a warning shot. So, if you think you can make money off him: think again. A long, long time ago, we posted a mixtape somebody did on Jay and he – through his PR – asked it be taken down. Eventually, we complied. We never quite understood why it was such a big deal.

Here are the letters.

The Twist

Here’s where things get even spicier. According to the streets of the digital world, JAY-Z’s legal team reportedly sent a letter to the YouTuber’s probation officer. WHAT?! If true, it means they’re digging deep into this person’s life, looking for vulnerabilities to shut them down completely.

If this YouTuber is on probation and relying on YouTube income, JAY-Z’s move could block them from making money at all. Bro just got home and thought he could hop on YouTube to make some easy money. But selling sensationalism and lies about Shawn Carter? That’s not going to fly.

Is JAY-Z Being Too Cold?

Is JAY-Z going too far, or is he just protecting himself? Some might say sending a letter to a probation officer is extreme, while others argue it’s just smart.

So, what do you think? Is Hov being calculated and strategic, or is this move just too ruthless? Let us know in the comments!

– illseed out