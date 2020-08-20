Jay-Z Scolds Black Twitter For...Not Supporting!

Jay-Z reminds everybody that he's a not a business man, he's a business, man!

(AllHipHop Rumors) This Jay-Z and Pharrell song is coming and everybody is excited about it. So, lets speak on the obvious: the lyrics! Jay seems to take aim at Black Twitter for making Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey more rich.

“Black Twitter, what’s that? When Jack gets paid, do you? /For every one Gucci, support two FUBU’s.” - Jay-Z

That wasn't too harsh, right? A lot of people are taking offense, but I think its a fair thing to say. The only thing is...Twitter...FUBU? There is no real Black social media platform, Black-owned, that really addresses the voice Twitter addresses. The only other one is like Black Planet or something. Anyway!

There's something else I wanna address to you all...this song has weird timing. Nas just released a new song, "Ultra Black." And we all love it, even women that may be mad at the jab to Doja Cat. I get it. Nas' album AND this song with Jay-Z and Pharrell drop tomorrow, August 21.

King’s Disease, Nas' new album is looking real good!

And here is...

The streets have suggested that Jay always seems to drop something around the same time as Nas. I am not going to run down all the history, but I do know in 2018, Nas dropped that project NASIR and then Jay-Z and Beyoncé released their joint album Everything Is Love THE NEXT DAY! Barely 24 hours to breathe!

Is this intentional or cosmic coincidence?