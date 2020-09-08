AllHipHop
Joe Budden And Cyn Santana Leaked Convo Has People Talking.

illseed

Cyn Santana and Joe Budden...some how continues in 2020.

(AllHipHop Rumors) Nothing is safe.

You cannot have a phone conversation and you cannot text. You are best sending emails, if anything. Anyway, one of our OGs is caught up in a situation and it does not look good. There is a 19-plus minute personal conversation that is now made public. 

I personally do not like hearing this, but this is the game. These guys play it well. So, I am listening to this and I admit, I almost caught up in the drama. Joe Budden seemed to be fighting for his family and being with Cyn Santana. She does not seem to be interested as I type these words. He wants to talk and she is not interested at all. She is talking about 1) child support and 2) visitation. 

Well, the initial chatter was that Budden was a crazed stalker and possibly abusive. But this does not seem to be that....

What this could be is some retaliation from Joe's rant last week, because he went off on Charlamagne and others. It would seem like a set up! But, I don't know. The timing is off. At any rate, if you want to hear a man and woman go back and forth....this is for you. 

It seemed like there was a setup attempt and Joe felt that. 

