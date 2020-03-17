Joe Budden And Jay Electronica Trade Barbs Over Jay-Z and A Written Testimony

When you get in the mud, you get dirty, but Joe and Jay keep it clean.

(AllHipHop Rumors) A pair of Hip-Hop titans are going at it with such viciousness, it was nice. This is where is STARTED for me:

Joe Budden Jay Electronica Beef

They trade "niceties," but they are really going hard at each other! Who won?

Well, let's go back a bit farther...to where it all began.

Joe Budden is now a podcaster and critic now that gets paid quite a lot to talk about people and things. He did what he does and talked about the new album by Jay Electronica, A Written Testimony. "It is a mistake (to put Jay-Z on the album so much). Granted, this is hate, but it's rapper hate because, when y'all move the goalpost, as a rapper, I see it. For the last decade, y'all have mentioned Jay Elec with Hov. And Jay Elec positions himself that way on arguably one of the greatest tracks ever on 'Exhibit C.' That is God level rhyming.

It was radio silence from Jay Electronica until a fan said something on Twitter. Jay-E responded to the tweet, addressing Rory (for some reason), but not Joe. Joe jumped in!

Well, Joe took that as disrespect and then that is where the jab came in. On Twitter, Electronica said, "I never heard your albums bro. may Allah bless your career as a journalist. 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿." And then Joe claps back, "I took you off yours & it’s a Hov mixtape now… Peace be unto you as well King."

Why these guys can't be on the same team is beyond me, but I guess they are now adversaries.