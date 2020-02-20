Joe Budden Claps Back At Kehlani Following Frustration On Comments About Her Latest Single

Joe Budden says “I am not friends with you n*ggas” after Kehlani goes in on him about his disrespectful comments on his podcast.

(AllHipHop Rumors) Joe Budden is on someone’s bad side-yet again- after comments made on his, Joe Budden Podcast with Rory & Mal; this time the backlash is from his opinion on Kehlani’s latest single,”Valentine’s Day (Shameful).”

If you haven’t heard the song, Kehlani is basically exposing YG for all the pain he’s caused her in their relationship, and even claiming he used her for clout and recognition.

Budden and his pod-mates played the song and virtually butchered it. I’m guessing he is confused on the timing, simply because just last week the couple released a song together, “Konclusions,” and parading around town in love.

Well, Kehlani heard what Budden had to say about her and took to Twitter to express her frustrations. She called Budden a “liar,” saying he is a joke and this particular episode is filled with “misinformation, lies, and lameness.”

These tweets have been deleted, but not before Budden read them. He responded to the singer saying it’s all love and jokes.

I’m assuming the amount of hate he was receiving on social media irritated him causing him to respond with his own clap back.