AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Joe Budden Claps Back At Kehlani Following Frustration On Comments About Her Latest Single

Simone Grant

Joe Budden says “I am not friends with you n*ggas” after Kehlani goes in on him about his disrespectful comments on his podcast.

(AllHipHop Rumors) Joe Budden is on someone’s bad side-yet again- after comments made on his, Joe Budden Podcast with Rory & Mal; this time the backlash is from his opinion on Kehlani’s latest single,”Valentine’s Day (Shameful).”

If you haven’t heard the song, Kehlani is basically exposing YG for all the pain he’s caused her in their relationship, and even claiming he used her for clout and recognition.

Budden and his pod-mates played the song and virtually butchered it. I’m guessing he is confused on the timing, simply because just last week the couple released a song together, “Konclusions,” and parading around town in love.

Well, Kehlani heard what Budden had to say about her and took to Twitter to express her frustrations. She called Budden a “liar,” saying he is a joke and this particular episode is filled with “misinformation, lies, and lameness.”

These tweets have been deleted, but not before Budden read them. He responded to the singer saying it’s all love and jokes. 

I’m assuming the amount of hate he was receiving on social media irritated him causing him to respond with his own clap back. 

Comments

Rumors

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

RIP Pop Smoke: Blueface Tells New York Rappers To Check In!

Blueface makes some serious sense in the death of Pop Smoke.

illseed

by

realest357

EXCLUSIVE: More Info On Kanye West's Alleged Choir Firing!

A source described the mass firing as a "massacre" and "very ugly."

illseed

What Has SZA's Pissed Off?

SZA is no longer doing any interviews and press...guess why!

illseed

by

realest357

Boosie Gets Blasted For Comments About D-Wade's "Daughter"

Boosie has an interesting way to say and do things and this time, he's upset them folks.

illseed

by

headmaster

Jay & Nas: Just Blaze Is Playing Games With This New Song!

Jay & Nas: Just Blaze Is Playing Games With This New Song!

illseed

by

JDD

Method Man Is Working On An Album With Another Legend!

Havoc of Mobb Deep is about to make a grand re-entrance to Hip-Hop!

illseed

Was Pop Smoke Set Up?

It looks like Pop Smoke was set up and he and his friends may have made it easy for the murderers.

illseed

by

hiphopza

Did Kanye West Fire His Sunday Service Church Choir?

Kanye West may have just let go his whole choir! Illseed has the scoop.

illseed

by

Bernard1

Lauren London Completely Sets The Record Straight With Her Dating History!

Diddy? Man, GTFOH! Lauren London lost her love a year ago and stays loyal.

illseed

Will Jay-Z Save The Jay Electronica Album?

Some have been anxiously awaiting the new Jay Electronica issue, but some are skeptical.

illseed

by

Runninjewelz