Joe Budden Did What To What? WHAT?

You have to read this until the end...and you will gasp!

(AllHipHop Rumors) Is Joe Budden a woman abuser? His exes say the answer is yes! The rapper-turned-podcast general has had numerous encounters with women and apparently there is a reckoning in 2020. Oh ,man!

Yesterday, we covered Joe Biden and Cyn Santana having a private conversation that leaked. You can put leaked in quotes because it is clearly something that came out because one of them (probably Cyn) wanted it to come out. In my opinion, there was a hint of abuse allegation in their conversation but it seemed like Joe defused it quickly sensing he was recorded. And Cyn did not push the issue even though she might as well. Nevertheless, blogs helmed by women picked up on that which escaped me.

CYN SANTANA: We are talking.

JOE BUDDEN: Cyn you know what I mean. C’mon, man. C’mon, cut the sh-t. You know what I’m saying. Let’s stop.

Oh, you mean in person so you can chase me again and drag me? I’m good.

Cyn! Oh sh-t. I didn’t know we was there. I didn’t know we was there…

Oh yeah. We’re there.

I dragged you? I laid a hand on you and dragged you where? Where did I drag you, Cyn?

You must have been drunk still, right?

No, I was not drunk. I’m very aware of what was happening. Very aware.

Joseph, Joseph, Joseph Anthony Budden Jr. Joseph Anthony Budden Jr. Let’s not play these games. Let’s go back to the baby.

That was just some of it. To add fuel to the fire Joe countered TAHIRY's allegations of abuse with the assertion that she was actually the abusive one and labeled her a “cancerous, toxic liar.” There have been reports that back Joe up saying that Tahiry was violent with at least three people on Love & Hip-Hop. This is getting thick y'all!

Here is Tahiry talking about him, right at the 49 min mark or so.

Now in all of this seriousness, there is another facet to all of it that is actually scary. There is a rumor further that states that Joe Budden “masterbates“ his dog! I don’t even know how else to say it because it is literally one of the most ridiculous, asinine things I’ve ever heard in my entire life in Hip-Hop. It would seem that this information came out from......JOE BUDDEN. See below....and judge.

You cannot unhear it!