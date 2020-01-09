AllHipHop
Login

Joe Budden Says He “Understands” Why Kevin Hart Cheated

Simone Grant
by

Joe Budden might be trying to tell us something as he defends Kevin Hart’s cheating.

If you have Netflix, then I’m sure the Kevin Hart documentary, Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up, is on your suggested to watch list.

In the documentary, Hart opens up about various aspects of his life including the cheating scandal. Kevin already admitted to it and he and his wife, Eniko, have moved past it.

Many have shared their opinions on the matter, but it was only time for the very opinionated, Joe Budden to have his word on it. On his “The Joe Budden Podcast,” he expressed how he was entertained and impressed by the outcome of the documentary. He also spoke on how hard Kevin works. We all knew something extra was about to come out of his mouth and a few seconds later, he said the worst thing a man can say that probably have women giving their men the side eye.

According to Joe, who is also accused of cheating on his ex-fiancé, Cyn Santana, he said he can understand why Kevin cheated. I know, I’m cringing too.

“In thinking about how hard he works, sometimes you’re not home but ten seconds of the day for however many days. I as a man can understand how that can be difficult,” Joe explains.

Joe goes on to add, “I know how I was feeling just going to work and spending very little time at home. We don’t have to get into that but as men, I think y’all know what I’m saying.”

Joe, are you trying to tell us something? 

Check out the video below. Joe talking about Kevin starts around the 48 minute mark. 

What y’all think? Do you think Joe is trying to justify the cheating allegations made by his ex or what?

Comments
Is Lil Boosie A Brother In Kappa Alpha Psi?
illseed
illseed
Comment
Did Bhad Bhabie Change Her Race? Throws Boxer Under The Bus!
illseed
illseed
1
15
Last Reply· by
JohnMtlele
JohnMtlele WT! is wrong with yo' https://mzansimp3.com/killer-kau-dj-stylagang-jaiva-ungasukebondeni-ft-mark-khoza/…
Apryl Jones & Fizz May Have Called It Quits
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
5
Last Reply· by
Meechdog07
Meechdog07No you shouldn't date your ex s friend you have to have boundaries for those of you that it's ok let it happen to you…
Erica Mena Receives Death Threats & Backlash Following Love and Hip Hop Episode
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
Comment
Antonio Brown Got Some Secret Beef With Logan Paul
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
Comment
What IS Going On: Diddy And Future...Hang Out?
illseed
illseed
4
Last Reply· by
illseed
illseedThere's clearly no problem - DUH.
Did French Montana Have Beef With Meek Mill? And When Will We Hear His 50 Cent Diss?
illseed
illseed
Comment
Tia Kemp Has Some Words For Da Baby Following His Arrest
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
5
Last Reply· by
MattBane
MattBaneWow, quotes from a Rappers mouthy irrelevant baby mother on shit that has nothing to do with her. C’mon mannnn!
Bhad Bhabie Puts Adrien Broner On Blast For Sliding In Her DM’s
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
1
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUShe should quit trying to be so darn grown and enjoy her childhood, she has the rest of her life to be an adult Slut...…
Black Ink Crew’s Phor Wants Maury Povich’s Help!
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
2
Last Reply· by
Nerochee
NerocheePhor a big dummy