Joe Budden Says He “Understands” Why Kevin Hart Cheated

If you have Netflix, then I’m sure the Kevin Hart documentary, Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up, is on your suggested to watch list.

In the documentary, Hart opens up about various aspects of his life including the cheating scandal. Kevin already admitted to it and he and his wife, Eniko, have moved past it.

Many have shared their opinions on the matter, but it was only time for the very opinionated, Joe Budden to have his word on it. On his “The Joe Budden Podcast,” he expressed how he was entertained and impressed by the outcome of the documentary. He also spoke on how hard Kevin works. We all knew something extra was about to come out of his mouth and a few seconds later, he said the worst thing a man can say that probably have women giving their men the side eye.

According to Joe, who is also accused of cheating on his ex-fiancé, Cyn Santana, he said he can understand why Kevin cheated. I know, I’m cringing too.

“In thinking about how hard he works, sometimes you’re not home but ten seconds of the day for however many days. I as a man can understand how that can be difficult,” Joe explains.

Joe goes on to add, “I know how I was feeling just going to work and spending very little time at home. We don’t have to get into that but as men, I think y’all know what I’m saying.”

Joe, are you trying to tell us something?

Check out the video below. Joe talking about Kevin starts around the 48 minute mark.

What y’all think? Do you think Joe is trying to justify the cheating allegations made by his ex or what?