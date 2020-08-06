AllHipHop
John Legend Shades Kanye West Working With Trump's "Republican Operatives" In Election

illseed

John Legend is not here for the Kanye West nonsense and says you better tighten up in the presidential election in the fall!

(AllHipHop Rumors) JOHN IS A LEGEND!

If you haven’t already noticed, Kanye West and John Legend or not cool anymore. At all. The pair have not talked since they had a falling out of sorts, over Donald Trump in 2018. Legend, who was signed to Kanye and remained a friend, has been the most vocal member of the old crew to discuss the issues with Kanye. I am not sure what is wrong with the rest. I assume the money is too good. 

This drama all stems from a recent story that has stated explicitly that “Republican operatives“ are helping Kanye West get on ballots across the nation. These people have ties to President Donald Trump and are working in a very clandestine manner. Recently, Kanye West was champion by Donald Trump and denied having anything to do with him getting on various ballots for president across the nation. John Legend is not going for it and he expressed that on Twitter. Here’s what he said:

I have to say I commend John Legend for speaking out. So many of the other members in the crew, past or present, aren’t saying a word. Meanwhile, Kanye West continues to meltdown and shave off possible voters for Joe Biden. By the way, I am not one of those people that he’s not here just caping for Joe Biden but getting Donald Trump out of office is the number one job and Mission right now. These people have ties to Kanye West cannot win anything in the presidential election in 2020. He’s not even a viable third-party!

Here is some legacy stuff a few years ago. Chew on this!

AND KANYE SAID...

