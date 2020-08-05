Juelz Santana Is Home Today And Bobby Shmurda In Mid-August!

Juelz Santana and Bobby Shmurda are both coming home during Black August!

(AllHipHop Rumors) If you are a person that celebrates when folks come home from jail now is the time to celebrate. Get out those pom-poms and let’s talk about it, baby!

Juelz Santana is coming home today! His wife Kim Bella made the revelation today on Instagram. I think she made the clarification because last week, Jules was supposed to get out of jail and something stop that from happening. I am actually glad that he’s getting out of jail because he was in trouble because a small little pistol was in his luggage when he tried to board a plane. If you ever saw the pistol in question, it was like an antique.

Nevertheless, he ran away and that made things even worse. So, the Dipset lieutenant is coming home. That is a good thing, because Jules is a good guy. And he has kids! And he has a wife! And he has fans out here in the streets that love him, even though they give them a hard time on the Internet.

He does have a hefty bill waiting for him, in the sum of $33,000 but he should be able to handle that. This stems from a dispute in homeowners fees at a condominium spot he was renting. He’ll handle that after Covid is over.

Next up, is Bobby Shmurda. Bobby Shmurda is hopefully going to be out by the middle of this month, after having a parole hearing delayed. That parole hearing was set for August 4, but it was pushed back. His mother remains optimistic that he will come home after a parole hearing on August 18. In the meantime, we are looking at Tekashi69 and all of his antics. I am just hoping to see an overall change in the tone of Hip Hop, because some of this egregious, messed up, madness needs to fall back.

