Jussie Smollett Allegedly Had Romp In Bath House With Alleged Hate Crime Attacker

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Jussie Smollett and one of the big Africans that allegedly attacked him may have been lovers, suggest an insider from Chicago's Black gay scene.

(AllHipHop Rumors) In today’s version of “yeah” and “so” news, it has been theorized that Jussie Smollett knew the African men that he allegedly hired to attack him.

According to reports the disgraced "Empire" actor (who will not be in the series finale next week), knew Ambimbola “Abel” Osundairo and actually might have been more than just buddies.

An insider from an upscale, very posh, pull-them-in-rich bathhouse in Chicago gave all the details to PageSix surrounding their acquaintance: They were lovers.

“They used to party together and he had a sexual relationship with [Abel].” The house mouse shared to the tabloid. “They went to this affluent Chicago bathhouse multiple times and they had to show ID. It’s known as a bathhouse where a lot of affluent Black gay men hang out. There should be a record [of their visits].”

His statement gave way to speculation that those records will be pulled (as in subpoenaed) for the upcoming trial against the Hollywood star.

The brothers maintain that Smollett used their services as fitness trainers and they also were extras on Lee Daniels' hit show, which made Jurnee's brother a star.

Look it is what it is… Be free and do you… just don’t fake anymore MAGA late night Subway attacks.

