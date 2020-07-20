AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Kanye West Mentions Harriet Tubman And Universal Groans Occur!

illseed

Harriet Tubman is an internationally beloved Black super shero! And yet Kanye sullied her name!!

(AllHipHop Rumors) Kanye West is at it again. AGAIN?!? YES. I truly get tired of talking about him. And yet here we are. The rapper made one of the most egregious claims that I have heard in a very long time and that was that Harriet Tubman never actually freed slaves. The direct quote is as follows: "“Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people." 

Not only did he do that with Sister Warrior Queen Harriet, he also had a person ejected for heckling! He said that his brain was too large and all of this happened tonight, Sunday, on his first campaign event in his run for president. President? He's not even the president of GOOD Music! Kanye has really done at this time and has demonstrated how mentally challenged he is.

It seemed like he was wearing a bulletproof vest (visually) but people have not quite confirmed that at the moment. Nevertheless, he continued to talk about everything from social media to religion to Adidas and a bunch of other stuff at the Charleston, South Carolina event. The reaction from the Internet was swift and people are definitely calling him a lot of names not on his birth certificate. And questioning his sanity. I am curious to wonder what his friends are saying right now because they certainly should have some sort of critique of his performance tonight. "Son CRAY!" Anyway.

I will say this he did do something that was very smart he may the people in attendance sign a covert liability release form (WTF is that?!), social distance and everyone there had to wear a mask. That did not stop them from talking out and dismissing his claims about sister Harriet Tubman.

If you are interested in seeing the whole thing, click here. 

Comments

Rumors

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Nick Cannon Fell Baaaack, But Why?

Nick Cannon was unwavering for a few hours, but ultimately broke down.

illseed

by

marcbiz11

Chance The Rapper Support For Kanye West Goes Left On Twitter

Chance The Rapper suggest people "trust" Kanye rather than use common sense.

illseed

by

PointGuard_QB

The Investigation Of Tory Lanez Is Underway In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting!

Nothing is confirmed, but it does not look good for Tory Lanez!

illseed

Nick Cannon Feels Hurt By The Black Community! We Got Your Back!

Nick Cannon is going through some things, but has the Black community abandoned him?

illseed

by

Really2020

Talib Kweli Accuser Speaks! Caitlyn & Kanye For Pres/VP! Nick Cannot Has Another Set Back!

Illseed returns with some quickies for your reading enjoyment!

illseed

Did Tory Lanez Shoot Megan Thee Stallion?

What sort of altercation happened between Meg and Tory?

illseed

by

moose489

So, Who Shot Megan Thee Stallion?

The world has paused once again...this time to ask the question, " Who shot Megan Thee Stallion?"

illseed

Substitute Teacher Stomps Out Student Over N-Word!

You can't go around calling people N-Word without consequences.

illseed

by

Runninjewelz

50 Cent Posts Prank Of Will Smith / Jada Pinkett Affair Joke; Tricks AllHipHop!

Somehow, 50 Cent has managed to steal headlines from Will and Jada Pinkett Smith who are caught up in a three-way scandal involving August Alsina.

illseed

by

NegroPeligro

Black Woman Accuses Talib Kweli Of Harassment Over "Colorism" Debate!

A Black woman on Twitter says Talib Kweli messed with her for almost 12 hours straight.

illseed