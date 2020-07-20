Kanye West Mentions Harriet Tubman And Universal Groans Occur!

Harriet Tubman is an internationally beloved Black super shero! And yet Kanye sullied her name!!

(AllHipHop Rumors) Kanye West is at it again. AGAIN?!? YES. I truly get tired of talking about him. And yet here we are. The rapper made one of the most egregious claims that I have heard in a very long time and that was that Harriet Tubman never actually freed slaves. The direct quote is as follows: "“Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people."

Not only did he do that with Sister Warrior Queen Harriet, he also had a person ejected for heckling! He said that his brain was too large and all of this happened tonight, Sunday, on his first campaign event in his run for president. President? He's not even the president of GOOD Music! Kanye has really done at this time and has demonstrated how mentally challenged he is.

It seemed like he was wearing a bulletproof vest (visually) but people have not quite confirmed that at the moment. Nevertheless, he continued to talk about everything from social media to religion to Adidas and a bunch of other stuff at the Charleston, South Carolina event. The reaction from the Internet was swift and people are definitely calling him a lot of names not on his birth certificate. And questioning his sanity. I am curious to wonder what his friends are saying right now because they certainly should have some sort of critique of his performance tonight. "Son CRAY!" Anyway.

I will say this he did do something that was very smart he may the people in attendance sign a covert liability release form (WTF is that?!), social distance and everyone there had to wear a mask. That did not stop them from talking out and dismissing his claims about sister Harriet Tubman.

If you are interested in seeing the whole thing, click here.