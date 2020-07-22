Kanye West Says Meek Mill Smashed Kim K, Kim K Says "Have Compassion"

The saga continues...was KK smashed to bits by Meek Mill?

(AllHipHop Rumors) Things just won’t let up. Meek Mill and Kim Kardashian seem to have an entanglement of their own and it is all playing out very publicly on Twitter. Thanks again, Kanye West! Kanye West is going through issues again and The Rapper has now stated that Meek Mill, the rapper from Philly, had entanglements with his wife Kim Kardashian under the guise of prison reform.

Now the tweets have been deleted but The Rapper went on a tirade that suggested that he has been attempting to divorce Kim. What does Kim Kardashian do? She sends out a letter asking for compassion for her husband. Check out what she said:

"As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar [sic] disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and

"Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try."

"He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder. Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions."

I don't think KK smashed the homie, but the thought cracks me up! The memes were no joke either!