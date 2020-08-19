Kanye West, Steve Harvey Hang With Chik-Fil-A Billionaires...Doing Weird Stuff

Looks like some things have not changed in the last few years.

(AllHipHop Rumors) Kanye West has been consistent in his inconsistency. For some, that is problematic, but for me, it's ok. We now know who dude is. He is supposed to be running for president, but instead is hanging out with the weird guys from Chick-Fil-A.

I got not real dog in the fight anymore. I am just "reporting" on what is going on a this point. I scoop up the dog sh*t the news bypasses. So, Steve and Kanye...Steve? Wait a minute, Steve Harvey...that you, Q-dog?

Now, Steve Harvey hasn't really been seen in any real capacity beyond Family Feud. There's the Lori Harvey stuff and back in the day with...Trump. I know a lot of people that have him on the "list," but I don't. For now. The internet, not so much.

Anyway, Kanye out here riding on slides like a baby boy.

Beyond that, it looks like they are doing some work.

I just see some white guys squeeze as much water out of a sponge as they can...'til it dries up.

Anyway...that's that.