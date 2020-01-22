AllHipHop
Karlie Redd Beaten To A Pulp By Love & Hip Hop Co-Stars?

Simone Grant
by

Karlie Redd couldn’t finish filming her scenes for Love & Hip Hop following her getting put in the hospital.

(AllHipHop Rumors) Word on the street is Karlie got beaten up pretty bad by her Love & Hip Hop Atlanta co-stars last week while at an Atlanta nightclub.

Supposedly Karlie Redd was allegedly attacked by some rivals on the show and had to be taken to intensive care. Police are looking into it, but rumors are swirling that at least one of the suspects is a co-star.

The reality star is known for being very opinionated and meddling in other people’s business. 

It is not said how many are responsible for the attack or what went down, but fortunately Karlie has been released from the hospital and is now in recovery mode. 

Karlie has yet to say anything nor have any of her cast members, but her comment section on Instagram is flooding with people sending her get well prayers.

Comments
