Kehlani Reveals She Is Single & Releases New Track Calling Out YG

After the release of their new song, “Konclusions,” YG and Kehlani have called it quits...again.

The couple, after being broken up for a few months because YG allegedly kissed another girl last year, were boo’d up on a regular this year. YG even got her name tattooed and all.

The rapper worked hard to get his girl back following his cheating scandal, but I guess it wasn’t enough.

Kehlani has released a new single, “Valentine’s Day (Shameful),” where she is calling out her former man for all his behavior.

She claims YG used her for status, fame, and recognition.

“I’d say your name but you don’t deserve recognition/You played the hero but you really are the villain/You called me crazy, but it was my intuition/Used me for status and the fame and recognition.”

The singer also says she’s helped him fight addiction and she wishes she never checked his text messages when he was drunk asleep.

In a deleted tweet, when a fan tells Baelani to leave YG’s toxic ass, she responds with, “i’m single luv.”

Both have deleted pictures of each other off their social media and any history they had together, including their new song.