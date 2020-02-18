AllHipHop
Login

Kehlani Reveals She Is Single & Releases New Track Calling Out YG

Simone Grant
by

I think Kehlani is done with YG for good this time.

After the release of their new song, “Konclusions,” YG and Kehlani have called it quits...again.

The couple, after being broken up for a few months because YG allegedly kissed another girl last year, were boo’d up on a regular this year. YG even got her name tattooed and all. 

The rapper worked hard to get his girl back following his cheating scandal, but I guess it wasn’t enough.

Kehlani has released a new single, “Valentine’s Day (Shameful),” where she is calling out her former man for all his behavior.

She claims YG used her for status, fame, and recognition.

“I’d say your name but you don’t deserve recognition/You played the hero but you really are the villain/You called me crazy, but it was my intuition/Used me for status and the fame and recognition.”

The singer also says she’s helped him fight addiction and she wishes she never checked his text messages when he was drunk asleep. 

In a deleted tweet, when a fan tells Baelani to leave YG’s toxic ass, she responds with, “i’m single luv.”

Both have deleted pictures of each other off their social media and any history they had together, including their new song.

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
realest357
realest357

bro the are on an off like a light switch, probably all for clicks

Savage15
Savage15

This love of a thing... It's crazy tho..

Justin Bieber Shaves His Moustache & Now Looks Younger
Justin Bieber Shaves His Moustache & Now Looks Younger
Justin Bieber finally shaves his moustache and now looks younger. He shared his new look online with the caption "I shaved. MUSTASHIO…
www.dredds.info
Jay & Nas: Just Blaze Is Playing Games With This New Song!
illseed
illseed
2
Last Reply· by
JDD
JDDDamn
Chicago Brings Unity In Hip-Hop, Twitter Brings Beef
illseed
illseed
2
Last Reply· by
DhafoElectronica5800
DhafoElectronica5800Meek is a bit delusional. Since he been on this “prison reform” platform, he has not gotten anyone free from prison yet.…
Da Baby Claims The Baby Ain’t His! 🍼
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
2
Last Reply· by
hiphopza
hiphopzaLol https://hiphopza.com/download-2020-amapiano-songs-mp3-audio-mix-fakaza-kabza-de-small/
Did Dark Lo "Make A 2-Hour Statement" To Cops?
illseed
illseed
8
Last Reply· by
DhafoElectronica5800
DhafoElectronica5800Poorly written. He basically admitted to things. He didn’t tell on anybody. His only crime was carelessly writing that…
Markuann Smith Talks About "Godfather Of Harlem" Season 2 Renewal
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Comment
What's The Deal With Megan Thee Stallion's Age?
illseed
illseed
2
Last Reply· by
Sin_bk
Sin_bkThey all do..look at Beyonce
The Dog Is Coming...DMX Is About To Drop!
illseed
illseed
5
Last Reply· by
MattBane
MattBaneLooking forward to a new album. Griselda / DMX would be awesome.
Amber Rose Says She Isn’t “Too Pretty” For New Face Tattoo
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
1
Last Reply· by
Artarky
Artarkyhttps://xvideosx.blog.br/
Da Baby Confirms He’s Having Another Baby
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
Comment
Azealia Banks Is Allegedly Threatened With A Gun!
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
5
Last Reply· by
MattBane
MattBaneIf she doesn’t have a BPD > Borderline personality disorder, I’m a typing unicorn 🦄.