Kevin Gates stirred up fresh speculation about his relationship with Brittany Renner after posting a viral video on social media showing the two holding hands, despite reportedly still being legally married to Dreka Gates.

In the clip posted Wednesday (April 2), the Louisiana rapper croons along to Soul For Real’s “Candy Rain” before turning the camera to Renner, revealing their intertwined fingers.

The two burst into laughter as Gates says, “If unbothered was a person.” He captioned the video with, “I hope this makes somebody smile today bae u kno im goofy,” and added the hashtag “#LoveThisForMe.”

The post triggered a wave of reactions, with fans questioning if Gates splt from his wife.

One user commented, “WHERE TF IS DREKA ???” while another wrote, “Kevin don’t p### me off !!! It’s gonna always be Dreka for ME !!”

Others, however, praised the chemistry between Gates and Renner, calling them “cute together” and noting how happy the rapper appeared.

Gates and Dreka have been together for over two decades, marrying in 2015 after years of dating. They share two children, Islah Koren, born in 2012, and Khaza Kamil, born in 2014.

This isn’t the first time Gates and Renner have been romantically linked. The pair previously went viral in 2022 after exchanging flirtatious and explicit messages online.

Their recent joint appearance on DDG’s livestream on March 28 reignited rumors, and this latest video has only added fuel to the fire.

Renner, who has undergone significant personal changes recently, converted to Islam in August 2024.

She described the shift as a “purification process. Renner also revealed she had been sober for six months and celibate for eight as of January 2025.

As of now, neither Kevin Gates nor Brittany Renner has confirmed the nature of their relationship.