Key Glock Album Release Party Rocked By Shooting In Houston

This is not a rumor, but the details are scant so let’s keep it here for now.

Key Glock, be careful, my guy. The rapper found himself in the midst of danger in Houston night after gunfire reportedly erupted during his album release celebration at Area 29, a local strip club.

The Memphis rapper’s event took a frightening turn when an altercation allegedly escalated into a shooting both inside and outside the venue. Both? Yes, both. Early accounts claim three people were struck by gunfire, but authorities have not commented on all of this yet. Sadly, some reports say three people were killed as well.

Video clips reportedly showed Glock being rushed from the venue while the madness consumed his celebration. Witnesses and others offer different accounts of what sparked the shooting. Some say a local DJ and members of the/a Memphis crew may have brought on the tension.

Social media personality CEO King Munchie expressed concerns about security and “street culture.” I want no parts of any of this stuff. Anyway. He basically asked: “How do firearms keep making their way into venues that supposedly prohibit them?” All eyes on security.

Key Glock was not likely involved in any wrongdoing. He was just the headliner in a celebration gone bad. We have to get to the bottom of this like me standing in front of Tahiri. Who started the confrontation? Were the shooters connected to the event? And most importantly, how are the victims doing? Damn. I hope nobody died.

Developing…