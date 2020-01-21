Keyshia Cole Is Back On The Gram After Deactivating It Following O.T. Genesis Feud

(AllHipHop Rumors) After her ongoing feud with O.T. Genesis and him sampling her hit single, “Love” and making his own version including a music video, Keyshia decided to deactivate her Instagram. Only to reactivate it again...

The singer had deactivated her account for a few weeks following the backlash she received for not supporting the rapper’s rendition of her song. Cole was open about her feelings towards Genesis remixing her song saying she would like her classics to be left alone. Many felt like the singer was being shady and petty because the song was receiving a lot of attention.

After O.T.’s version was deleted off of YouTube, the rapper posted on Instagram that fans can now view the music video on pornhub.

I guess Keyshia had enough of him and his fans trolling her social media account and decided to deactivate her account I guess to get her mind right.