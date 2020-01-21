AllHipHop
Login

Keyshia Cole Is Back On The Gram After Deactivating It Following O.T. Genesis Feud

Simone Grant
by

Keyshia Cole isn’t going to let O.T. and his fans keep her off Instagram for long.

(AllHipHop Rumors) After her ongoing feud with O.T. Genesis and him sampling her hit single, “Love” and making his own version including a music video, Keyshia decided to deactivate her Instagram. Only to reactivate it again...

The singer had deactivated her account for a few weeks following the backlash she received for not supporting the rapper’s rendition of her song. Cole was open about her feelings towards Genesis remixing her song saying she would like her classics to be left alone. Many felt like the singer was being shady and petty because the song was receiving a lot of attention.

After O.T.’s version was deleted off of YouTube, the rapper posted on Instagram that fans can now view the music video on pornhub.

I guess Keyshia had enough of him and his fans trolling her social media account and decided to deactivate her account I guess to get her mind right. 

Comments
Are Migos About To Part Ways?
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
7
Last Reply· by
Tobi Asher
Tobi Asherhttps://www.qib.com.ng/phyno-net-worth/
Is Future Planning On Proposing To Lori Harvey?
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
3
Last Reply· by
mrmario100
mrmario100His baby mother, Cindy Renae took to Instagram to express her sentiments towards the entire situation posting a Jay-Z…
Is Joe Budden A Traitor? Eminem Says Yes!
illseed
illseed
3
Last Reply· by
hiphopde
hiphopdehttps://hiphopde.com/eminem-lock-it-up-feat-anderson-paak-f131501/
Rihanna & Billionaire Boyfriend Split After Nearly Three Years
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
2
Last Reply· by
MattBane
MattBaneJanet managed to collect $200,000,000 after splitting from Wissam Al Mana. Am I the only rancid bastard who thinks…
Future And Lori Harvey Get The Big Co-Sign!
illseed
illseed
6
Last Reply· by
Tobi Asher
Tobi Asherhttps://www.qib.com.ng/linda-ikeji-net-worth/
Future’s Baby’s Mothers Are Sick & Tired Of Him Not Taking Care Of His Responsibilities
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
1
Last Reply· by
BigMuff274
BigMuff274Stop letting negros bust nutts in u could stop all that there
Yung Joc Spotted Driving For Ride Share App
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
8
Last Reply· by
I'm Vixxen who R U
I'm Vixxen who R UWhy would you try to put that man down you sound stupid as hell, bitch ain't got nothing else to do but try to be the…
Is Lil Fizz Trolling Us All With His Latest Move!
illseed
illseed
1
Last Reply· by
Yourdaddy79
Yourdaddy79really who gives a shit even this is a weak ass read..
Lori Harvey Might Be Coming Out With A Movie Documenting Her Birthday Trip/Baecation
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
Comment
Did Boosie Put The Paws On George Zimmerman?
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
1
Last Reply· by
MattBane
MattBaneHe’d sell more noodles if he did. There’s still time.