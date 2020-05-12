Khia Lashes Back At Trina After Being Called A "Bum" & "Scumbag"
illseed
(AllHipHop Rumors) Trina and Khia are two queens of the south, for different reasons. I will not expound simply, because I don't want no smoke at all! I will say this: I am not sure how a battle with Khia or Trina would work. I will leave it at that. Trina took it a step father and said that Khia was NOT on her level. Her exact words "you are beneath me" and she's a "bum." She also said "You are a scumbag." LOL! I ain't heard that word in a long time!
Anyway, Khia came back with a vengeance.
Here is another point of view that really tries to buck Trina's view of herself.