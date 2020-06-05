AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Kim Kardashian May Move Away From Kanye West To Get Some Space

illseed

Rich people problems manifests itself in the flesh with Kim K and Kanye West.

(AllHipHop Rumors) Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are rich beyond out wildest dreams. I know I am going to die broke and never have the opportunity to experience such opulence! I'ma die a solider! 

Anyway, these two have two massive home in both Los Angeles (area) and Wyoming, the ranch. Kim Kardashian has proclaimed that she needs some "space" and time away from her man. They have 4 kids together (I didn't realize that had that many babies!) and I guess it is driving Kim a bit crazy. I am hearing from mainstream media that there is no "trouble in paradise," but the constant quarantining has gotten to her. 

Imagine being like me: living in a one-bedroom hovel! I am not certain how something cannot be wrong when you want to be in another STATE in another MASSIVE MANSION, away from your loved one[s] in this time of disease and civil unrest. But, that's me! 

I have "spared" Kanye of a number of rumors that I have heard from inside sources recently. It's just not worth it. I have no true malice. 

Also, Kanye West has recently donated quite a lot of money to various causes. He's giving to a number of Black Lives Matter organizations and related charities. The rapper-billionaire also have ensured that George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter will go to college with a free ride. All of this was to the tune of about $2 million. Good for him! 

Comments

Rumors

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tou Thao - The Cop That Helped Derek Chauvin Kill George Floyd - Might Be Missing!

Tou Thao may believe he's joining Derek Chauvin in jail for the murder of George Floyd.

illseed

by

swes

No Justice, No Peace! Freddie Gibbs Roasts LL Cool J!

Freddie Gibbs doesn't care that LL Cool is a legend rapping about social injustices. He is roasting him!

illseed

by

JDD

Trippie Redd And Tekashi 6ix9ine Go At It Again, With A Girl In The Middle

Trippie Redd And Tekashi 6ix9ine have a long history and now, it has just gotten more complicated.

illseed

Substitute Teacher Stomps Out Student Over N-Word!

You can't go around calling people N-Word without consequences.

illseed

by

CLEARVIEWED

Did The Cops Start The Fires & Riots In Minneapolis?

It would seem like the police have a tactic to demonize otherwise peaceful protesters. START SH#T!!!!

illseed

by

Whodey1983

Mike Tyson Offered $20 Million To Fight Again!

Will Mike Tyson come back to the ring for a cool $20 million!

illseed

by

CANNIBAL

Is This The Next Hip-Hop Biopic In The Works?

The Fugees might be the next big rap group to have their own movie!

illseed

by

Tomi504Boy

So, Who Beat Up Nicki Minaj?

Nicki Minaj has claimed somebody beat on her, but who?

illseed

by

Redeyeris

Rumors & Tidbits: Lil Reese, Remy Ma, Big Sean & Jhene Aiko!

Lil Reese shows off scar, Remy Ma is a grandma, Big Sean & Jhene Aiko are hugging up!

illseed

by

gistgallery

Could T.I. Cause Law Makers To Ban "Virginity Tests"? Amber Rose, Omarion, & Ray-J Rumors!

Amber Rose gets a cosmetic makeover, Omarion's revenge makes waves, & Ray-J makes good....

illseed

by

Nipseyclassuc