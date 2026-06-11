Knick Fans Want DJ Khaled Banished From Court Side

DJ Khaled might not want to do this phone thing any more during Knicks games.

Courtside at an NBA Finals game is not just another seat. To a lot of die-hard fans, it’s sacred territory. There are people who would spend a month’s salary, maybe more, just to be in that building. And here is somebody on their phone the “whole” game?

Some would give up a vacation to sit where DJ Khaled was sitting. So when they see someone glued to a phone during a huge [losing] game, they take it as a sign that the person doesn’t appreciate the moment. And if I know NYC, I’m thinking that’s considered disrespect.

Khaled paid for the seat. Do not get it twisted. If he wants to scroll Instagram, that’s his business. Wealth and fandom are not the same. He’s not Spike Lee or Ben Stiller. Or Fat Joe!

Khaled has built much of his image around being “outside” – in Miami! Cameras caught him looking down at a screen instead of the action. He might just want people to know or think he’s working.

There were politicians, celebrities, or corporate executives other Rap artists and more down there. But, they focused on the outsider. Why? I bet they would have beat him up if he had on a Spurs jersey. LOL! NYC beat up so many people after the game, they cancelled the watch party.