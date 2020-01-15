Kylie & Travis Ready For Baby Number Two

I guess Stormi’s cuteness is a little too much for Kylie and Travis.

According to Radar Online, the couple, who I thought were still broken up, are ready for baby number two. Back in October, the couple split ways as their main focus was on their daughter and work on their friendship.

Travis still expressed his love for Kylie despite their split.

Word is, the two are secretly working on their relationship without the interference of the very opinionated internet.

Remember, Kylie kept her first pregnancy with Kylie a secret so if the two are planning to make baby number two, I’m sure it’ll be kept secret too.

Are y’all here for it?