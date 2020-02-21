AllHipHop
Lauren London Completely Sets The Record Straight With Her Dating History!

illseed

Diddy? Man, GTFOH! Lauren London lost her love a year ago and stays loyal.

(AllHipHop Rumors) It has not even been a year since the sad, regretful death of Nipsey Hussle. Since then, they have been "goals" to a lot of people even in death and tragedy. Somewhere in there, it was rumored that she may be dating Diddy.

“Stop f*ckin playing with me and my name. Now let me get back to healing," she said in a meme. In the caption she said something different until it was deleted, “I’m all love and peace but never forget….I’m a woman in grief and I don’t play about Nip, my family, my character and code. Bout to drink a green juice to start the day though."

The Shade Room suggested strongly that she was dating Diddy, which would definitely shock me. She seems to adore Nip endlessly. I can't see her with anybody else now. 

She doubled down on it too!

