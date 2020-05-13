Lil Wayne Calls Off Engagement?

Lil Wayne and La'Tecia Thomas' relationship is going through it. The couple have allegedly called off their engagement.

(AllHipHop Rumors) There may be no happy ending for Lil Wayne and La’Tecia Thomas.

According to reports, the couple has ended their engagement. Taking a look back at La’Tecia’s recent social media posts, we’ve noticed that something was missing on her ring finger — the massive engagement ring Weezy gave her!

It’s also been reported that she not only unfollowed her ex-fiancé, but also all of his fan accounts on Instagram.

In return, it looks like he unfollowed her as well, as his “Following” count is back to zero.

Digging a little deeper, Le’Tecia was seen without an engagement ring in almost all of her photos since the beginning of May.

Despite matching tattoos, and the engagement ring flexing on IG all of Fall 2019, it looks like the end of the road for the, once, happy couple.

Their relationship started with Weezy sliding into her DM’s, which evolved to him rapping about her on his recent album, to finally putting a ring on it. Now, all for it to be, possibly, called off.