Lil Yachty Rewards Fan For Drinking Out Of A Toilet Filled With Pee Pee

What would you do $500? Better yet, what would you do for clout and half a “G?”

(AllHipHop Rumors) Lil Boat and his crew were bored, cruising the internet for something to do.

They found a young person desperate enough for the insta-attention that he would do anything to entertain the rapper, his friends and the followers commenting on the live.

This kid, via video, took those on the video on a tour around him home and even into his sister’s bathroom.

In the sister’s bathroom, this young brother showed the rap star a toilet bowl full of urine and told him that he would drink it for $500.

After some coaching from the rapper responsible for the hit song, “Oprah’s Bank Account,” the boy accepted the dare, took a glass and scooped up a ¼ full of that dark yellow liquid.

Yachty not only egged him on but seemed to light up with orgasmic intrigue.

“I got 500 for that… Get a big scoop of that b##ch.”

The young man only stopped, not to make sure that the rapper was going to pay him, but because there was a pubic hair in the piss.

Yachty can be heard saying, “Keep going, keep going, keep going. Hit it. (…) You got it, keep going.”

Why would someone do something like that? Even Boat’s friends asked the same question, one evening stating, “He ain’t never getting a girl.”