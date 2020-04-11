AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Lil Yachty Rewards Fan For Drinking Out Of A Toilet Filled With Pee Pee

Kershaw St. Jawnson

What would you do $500? Better yet, what would you do for clout and half a “G?”

(AllHipHop Rumors) Lil Boat and his crew were bored, cruising the internet for something to do.

They found a young person desperate enough for the insta-attention that he would do anything to entertain the rapper, his friends and the followers commenting on the live.

This kid, via video, took those on the video on a tour around him home and even into his sister’s bathroom.

In the sister’s bathroom, this young brother showed the rap star a toilet bowl full of urine and told him that he would drink it for $500.

After some coaching from the rapper responsible for the hit song, “Oprah’s Bank Account,” the boy accepted the dare, took a glass and scooped up a ¼ full of that dark yellow liquid.

Yachty not only egged him on but seemed to light up with orgasmic intrigue.

“I got 500 for that… Get a big scoop of that b##ch.”

The young man only stopped, not to make sure that the rapper was going to pay him, but because there was a pubic hair in the piss.

Yachty can be heard saying, “Keep going, keep going, keep going. Hit it. (…) You got it, keep going.”

Why would someone do something like that? Even Boat’s friends asked the same question, one evening stating, “He ain’t never getting a girl.”

Comments

Rumors

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tekashi 6ix9ine Will Be Back Soon...Via Social Media.

The judge has just cleared the way for Tekashi to return to music and social media.

illseed

by

FakazaOk

Someone Takes A Shot At Wack 100 As Feud With Rapper J Stone Erupts!

Someone fired gunshots at Wack 100's car, as a feud with Nipsey Hussle's artist J Stone heats back up.

AllHipHop Staff

Who Tried To Ambush And Kill Young Chop?

The Chicago troller has been pushing the buttons of a lot of rappers lately, but the shooting is not officially linked to any of them.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

FakazaOk

Substitute Teacher Stomps Out Student Over N-Word!

You can't go around calling people N-Word without consequences.

illseed

by

SpidermanSon82

50 Cent Talks Sh#t About Drake's Son

You know what? Even Drake ain't gonna stand for this diss of Adonis!

illseed

by

FakazaOk

Will Griselda Respond To Agallah's New Diss?

The beef between Griselda Records and Agallah continues on...

illseed

by

Dolo716

Is This The Next Hip-Hop Biopic In The Works?

The Fugees might be the next big rap group to have their own movie!

illseed

by

Tomi504Boy

So, Who Beat Up Nicki Minaj?

Nicki Minaj has claimed somebody beat on her, but who?

illseed

by

Redeyeris

Rumors & Tidbits: Lil Reese, Remy Ma, Big Sean & Jhene Aiko!

Lil Reese shows off scar, Remy Ma is a grandma, Big Sean & Jhene Aiko are hugging up!

illseed

by

gistgallery

Could T.I. Cause Law Makers To Ban "Virginity Tests"? Amber Rose, Omarion, & Ray-J Rumors!

Amber Rose gets a cosmetic makeover, Omarion's revenge makes waves, & Ray-J makes good....

illseed

by

Nipseyclassuc