Lizzo Blasts TikTok For Taking Down Her Swimsuit Videos!

Lizzo is not about to let TikTok hate on her bodacious body!

(AllHipHop Rumors) Lizzo really is doing her best to make people love her body and there's nothing wrong with that. What is wrong is when she is getting discriminated against by these social networks. Is that happening? Lets look further.

She says TikTok keeps taking down her swimsuit videos and she wants to keep her body positivity! “TikTok keeps taking down my videos with me in my bathing suits,” she says. “But allows other videos with girls in bathing suits. I wonder why? Tiktok… we need to talk."

Lizzo charges that other women that show off their bodies are allowed to seduce us free and clear. But, she seems to be getting shamed for it.

I don't have the actual video, but here are some Lizzo bathing suit pictures.

Here's a video: