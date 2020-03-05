AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Lizzo Blasts TikTok For Taking Down Her Swimsuit Videos!

illseed

Lizzo is not about to let TikTok hate on her bodacious body!

(AllHipHop Rumors) Lizzo really is doing her best to make people love her body and there's nothing wrong with that. What is wrong is when she is getting discriminated against by these social networks. Is that happening? Lets look further. 

She says TikTok keeps taking down her swimsuit videos and she wants to keep her body positivity! “TikTok keeps taking down my videos with me in my bathing suits,” she says. “But allows other videos with girls in bathing suits. I wonder why? Tiktok… we need to talk."

Lizzo charges that other women that show off their bodies are allowed to seduce us free and clear. But, she seems to be getting shamed for it.

I don't have the actual video, but here are some Lizzo bathing suit pictures. 

Here's a video:

Comments

Rumors

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Did Obama Secretly Help Joe Biden Out?

Obeezy might be pulling some strings behind the scenes!

illseed

Public Enemy's Prof. Griff Has Something To Say About Chuck & Flavor Flav

Public Enemy's Prof. Griff Has Something To Say About Chuck & Flavor Flav

illseed

NBA YoungBoy Says He’s Single Despite Being In The Middle Of Drama Between Bhad Bhabie & Skai Jackson

NBA YoungBoy pleads the fifth in all the drama he’s been in lately.

Simone Grant

Da Baby’s Girl MeMe Says She's Aint Going Anywhere!

Da Baby’s Daughter’s Mother MeMe Says She Still Rocks With Her Man Despite Him Impregnating Another Woman

Simone Grant

by

paxville

How Does Revenge Porn Get Into A Rap Battle? Read This!

BATTLE RAP PORN! T-Top's baby mom exposed by battle rapper Arsonal!

AllHipHop Staff

Substitute Teacher Stomps Out Student Over N-Word!

You can't go around calling people N-Word without consequences.

illseed

by

Nviedbyall

Sheck Wes Claims Klay Thompson Dissed Him When He Was Younger

Sheck Wes is using his encounter with Klay Thompson as a learning experience on what not to do when interacting with fans.

Simone Grant

by

lesialis2

Drake And Benny The Butcher Are About To Drop Some Heat!

The Butcher coming! Drake and Benny link up.

illseed

by

Catch-22

So, Who Beat Up Nicki Minaj?

Nicki Minaj has claimed somebody beat on her, but who?

illseed

by

fakza

Is This The Next Hip-Hop Biopic In The Works?

The Fugees might be the next big rap group to have their own movie!

illseed

by

steve189