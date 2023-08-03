Lizzo’s Instagram Followers Sink Amid Sexual Harassment and Body-Shaming Claims!

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lizzo has a crazy mind, according to rumors. She has sexual charges against her AND allegedly made her dancers walk miles to get some cheesecake!

Lizzo, our beloved American superstar, has experienced a massive drop in her Instagram follower count after allegations of sexual harassment and body shaming. The singer lost 123,489 followers (and counting) since the news broke. This is a hard pill to swallow, because she represented for the big girls so well! Just for some perpective, she still has 13 MILLION followers on IG, following under 300 people.

Within the past 24 hours (or so), over 80,000 accounts have unfollowed Lizzo on Instagram, indicating the seriousness of the situation. The allegations have been brought forth by three former dancers who have filed a lawsuit against Lizzo, her dance captain Shirlene Quigley, and production company Big Grrrl Big Touring. As we previoously noted, she reportedly made those eat a bananas out of the v## of sex workers in Amsterdam!

The allegations against the pop star include an assortment of non-legal charges that R. Kelly would be proud of! I am talking assault, racial and religious harassment, fat-shaming, disability discrimination, and false imprisonment. Whoa! Lizzo has responded to these accusations, expressing how the past few days have been “gut-wrenchingly difficult.” In a lengthy social media post, she vehemently denied the allegations, calling them “unbelievable” and standing firm on her innocence.

On top of it all, they say Lizzo picked up some of Diddy’s ways in the midst of all this. She allegedly forced her dancers to walk from Midtown Manhattan to Brooklyn, all for the sake of obtaining a single slice of cheesecake. Remember when Diddy did that with Da Band?

That was a long time ago!

I cannot believe this. You know it is bad when Beyoncè blots you out! But Bey lovvves her dancers!

I do hope it causes Lizzo to be more thoughtful, because this could be a real HIT to her rep and legacy.