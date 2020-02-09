AllHipHop
Login

Looks Like Lil Keed Gave Young Thug A Lil Kiss!

illseed
by

The internet is ablaze once again as Lil Keed seemingly gave Young Thug a kiss.

(AllHipHop Rumors) On February 7, a video premiered of Lil Keed (somebody I personally didn't know of previously) kissing Young Thug on his sweet cheek. Now, this was apparently a tender moment between a pair of dudes that have love for each other. They The greeted one another, shook hands, and then Lil Keed kissed Thug's cheek.

For those that are in the know, unlike me, this is no shocker. Young Thug previously told Lil Keed, "I love u," which is really something that he had done in the past with others. They have a couple of songs together like "Proud of Me," and "Fetish (Remix)." 

Here they are...

Thug refers to him as "his son" so I don't think there is any incest going on here. 

Comments
Snoop Says He Gonna Keep Banging On Gayle King! But...There's More!
illseed
illseed
4
Last Reply· by
JDD
JDDWatch what happens when Woody Allen passes...
Yaya Mayweather Says She’s Going To Stand By Her Man In Latest Tweet
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
2
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUYaya is a dumb lil' broad. In the video he stops her friend from getting at the Cecilia broad so Cecilia can smash Yaya.…
Did Lil Wayne Wear A Dress On Jimmy Fallon?
illseed
illseed
1
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUWayne is a Hot Boyz Mess lol... But hey maybe Weezy is channeling his inner Islamic garb... Islamic men wear something…
Want To Smell Erykah Badu Vagina?
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
1
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUHell Naw! Unless she giving me some pussy I don't want to smell the MF... SMH...
Did Amber Rose Get A Tat On Her Forehead?!?
illseed
illseed
Comment
Former 112 Group Member 'Q' Parker Sides with Mase in Diddy Royalty Situation
Fatima Barrie
Fatima Barrie
1
Last Reply· by
Noname
NonameLmao Diddy dont give a fucc. He laughing to the bank. Robbed all his artist with no conscience.
India Love Denies Roddy Rich Dating Rumors
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
1
Last Reply· by
Noname
NonameBitch using that clip to get attention. Come on now we on to this type of shit now. Why post it then? Roddy is hot so…
Yaya Mayweather Gets Into Fight With NBA YoungBoy’s Other Girlfriend
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
3
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUExactly! He Young-Boy Still Dumb, and YaYa even dumber. Of all the dudes she could be chasing after it's this dude (??).…
Snoop Dogg Slams Gayle King for Kobe Questions! Ari Lennox Blasts Oprah!
illseed
illseed
Comment
Antonio Brown Says He’s Ready To Square Up With Logan Paul
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
3
Last Reply· by
247realaboutit
247realaboutitAnd he also stealing music now..the song Whole lotta money he stole from his childhood that sent him his music trying to…