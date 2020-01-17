Lori Harvey Might Be Coming Out With A Movie Documenting Her Birthday Trip/Baecation

It looks like Mrs. Future is releasing a movie or maybe a music video documenting her birthday trip to Jamaica.

Lori released a short trailer last night on her Instagram that shows her man and her friends living their best life during her bday trip. The caption is titled, “Just a lil birthday trailer” so there must be more to come.

Future must really be in love to fly her out on a private jet with all her homegirls and hire a camera crew to follow them around. Must be nice.

The two made it official official on the gram a few days ago and the internet has been glued to see what other surprises the rapper has for his new lady.