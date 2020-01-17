AllHipHop
Lori Harvey Might Be Coming Out With A Movie Documenting Her Birthday Trip/Baecation

Simone Grant
by

Lori is letting the world know who her man is and what he does for her following her mini trailer release.

It looks like Mrs. Future is releasing a movie or maybe a music video documenting her birthday trip to Jamaica.

Lori released a short trailer last night on her Instagram that shows her man and her friends living their best life during her bday trip. The caption is titled, “Just a lil birthday trailer” so there must be more to come.

Future must really be in love to fly her out on a private jet with all her homegirls and hire a camera crew to follow them around. Must be nice.

The two made it official official on the gram a few days ago and the internet has been glued to see what other surprises the rapper has for his new lady. 

