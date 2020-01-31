Ma$e Shades The Sh#t Outta Diddy With New Post!

(AllHipHop Rumors) So this is where we AT NOW? 2020 is something else - ALREADY! Damn, homies! I hope you all are staying focused on the dreams and goals you set for yourself! These people sure are entertaining! Recently, Diddy made a speech that was felt by a lot of people because he was chastising the Grammys. Here is what he said:



“The last few days, I’ve been conflicted. I’m being honored by the industry that I love, the family that I love, but there’s an elephant in the room, and it’s not just about the Grammys. There’s discrimination and injustice everywhere all the time. But there’s something I need to say to the Grammys. … I say this with love to the Grammys because you really need to know this. Every year, y’all be killing us, man. I’m talking about the pain. I’m speaking for all the artists here, producers, executives."

“Truth be told, hip-hop has never been respected by the Grammys. Black music has never been respected by the Grammys—to the point that it should be. For years, we have allowed institutions that have never had our best interests at heart to judge us. And that stops right now. I’m officially starting the clock. You’ve got 365 days to get this s–t together.”

Sounds good to me! It was all facts. The post caused a domino affect! First of all, it was Sauce Money going at both Jay-Z and Diddy (read about that here). But now we have a bit of a bigger situation in Ma$e, who was Diddy's left hand back in the day. Ma$e was a pop star that eventually left the game under duress to be a preacher! Remember that?

Mase scoffs!

So, anyway - Mase is no longer preaching, but he is shining some light on his views about Diddy! Look at what he posted on the Gram!!

For those behind the firewall at their job, this is what he said:

@diddy I heard your #Grammy speech about how u are now for the artist and about how the artist must take back control. So I will be the first to take that initiative. Also, before we ask of other ethnicities to do us right we should do us as black people better. Especially the creators. I heard u loud and clear when u said that u are now for the artist and to that my response is if u want to see change you can make a change today by starting with yourself. Your past business practices knowingly has continued purposely starved your artist and been extremely unfair to the very same artist that helped u obtain that Icon Award on the iconic Badboy label. For example, u still got my publishing from 24 years ago in which u gave me $20k. Which makes me never want to work w/ u as any artist wouldn’t after u know someone is robbing you & tarnishing your name when u don’t want to comply w/ his horrendous business model.

However, people would always ask what’s up w/ Mase? So I would be forced to still perform to not look crazy when I was getting peanuts and the robbery would continue. So many great moments and people lives in music were lost. But again, I rode with u in the face of death without flinching & u still wouldn’t do right. I never said anything because I wanted to wait until I was financially great so I can ensured that I was addressing this from a pure place and not out of spite. To add insult, u keep screaming black excellence and love but I know love isn’t free. So I offered u 2m in cash just a few days ago to sell me back my publishing(as his biggest artist alive) that always show u respect for u giving me an opportunity at 19 yrs old. Your response was if I can match what the EUROPEAN GUY OFFER him that would be the only way I can get it back. Or else I can wait until I’m 50 years old and it will revert back to me from when I was 19 years old. You bought it for about 20k & I offered you 2m in cash. This is not black excellence at all. When our own race is enslaving us. If it’s about us owning, it can’t be about us owning each other. No More Hiding Behind “Love”. U CHANGED? GIVE THE ARTIST BACK THEIR $$$. So they can take care of their families

He may not be preaching but this was a word and it is being shared and traded all over the internet! What do you think about this?

And to think...they were smiling and chilling as a unit!

Diddy and Mase in better times.

I wonder how Diddy will respond. I personally would love to hear his thoughts on this.

Maybe Kelis and Mase can get together and battle The Neptunes and Diddy! BATTLE ROYALE!