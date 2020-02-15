Markuann Smith Talks About "Godfather Of Harlem" Season 2 Renewal

(AllHipHop Rumors) The Epix series "Godfather of Harlem" has been renewed for a second season and show visionary Markuann Smith couldn't be happier.

"People always ask me what’s the key to success: It’s believing in yourself, he told AllHipHop exclusively of his meteoric rise. "I turned my circle into squares a long time ago. I ride by myself. I’ll jump in the HOV lane and catch a ticket than go in the lane that everyone else is in. We only get one chance in life. It’s not like a video game where you get to start again. I’m just a person who wasn’t scared to dream big. Godfather Of Harlem season 2 is coming. Stay tuned."

Forest Whitaker plays the role of notorious Bumpy Johnson in the 10-episode second season, which came to life in 2019. Johnson came to prominence in the 1960s after an 11-year prison bid only to have the Italian mob moving in on his native terrain.

Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein brought Smith's 18-year-and-running dream to life.

Giancarlo Esposito, Lucy Fry, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Vincent D’Onofrio, Ilfenesh Hadera, Nigél Thatch, Rafi Gavron, and Antoinette Crowe-Legacy and even Smith act in the epic series.

“Godfather of Harlem” is a product of ABC Signature Studios and is executive produced by Smith, Nina Yang Bongiovi, James Acheson, and Joe Chappelle. Hip-Hop producer Swizz Beatz is the executive music producer and while Chris Brancato also acts as the showrunner.

