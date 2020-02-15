AllHipHop
Login

Markuann Smith Talks About "Godfather Of Harlem" Season 2 Renewal

AllHipHop Staff
by

Harlem may never be the same! The Godfather is coming back for a second round.

(AllHipHop Rumors) The Epix series "Godfather of Harlem" has been renewed for a second season and show visionary Markuann Smith couldn't be happier. 

"People always ask me what’s the key to success: It’s believing in yourself, he told AllHipHop exclusively of his meteoric rise. "I turned my circle into squares a long time ago. I ride by myself. I’ll jump in the HOV lane and catch a ticket than go in the lane that everyone else is in. We only get one chance in life. It’s not like a video game where you get to start again. I’m just a person who wasn’t scared to dream big. Godfather Of Harlem season 2 is coming. Stay tuned."

Forest Whitaker plays the role of notorious Bumpy Johnson in the 10-episode second season, which came to life in 2019. Johnson came to prominence in the 1960s after an 11-year prison bid only to have the Italian mob moving in on his native terrain. 

Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein brought Smith's 18-year-and-running dream to life.

Giancarlo Esposito, Lucy Fry, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Vincent D’Onofrio, Ilfenesh Hadera, Nigél Thatch, Rafi Gavron, and Antoinette Crowe-Legacy and even Smith act in the epic series.

“Godfather of Harlem” is a product of ABC Signature Studios and is executive produced by Smith, Nina Yang Bongiovi, James Acheson, and Joe Chappelle. Hip-Hop producer Swizz Beatz is the executive music producer and while Chris Brancato also acts as the showrunner.

Check out AllHipHop's exclusive interview with Markuann Smith. 

Comments
The Dog Is Coming...DMX Is About To Drop!
illseed
illseed
5
Last Reply· by
MattBane
MattBaneLooking forward to a new album. Griselda / DMX would be awesome.
Amber Rose Says She Isn’t “Too Pretty” For New Face Tattoo
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
1
Last Reply· by
Artarky
Artarkyhttps://xvideosx.blog.br/
Did Dark Lo "Make A 2-Hour Statement" To Cops?
illseed
illseed
7
Last Reply· by
Ever2018
Ever2018This story could jeopardize this man's life, his family, and loyal friends. Hip hop cultural journalism needs to focus…
What's The Deal With Megan Thee Stallion's Age?
illseed
illseed
1
Last Reply· by
Savage15
Savage15She lied about her age... https://bit.ly/2SrNr2X
Da Baby Confirms He’s Having Another Baby
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
Comment
Azealia Banks Is Allegedly Threatened With A Gun!
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
5
Last Reply· by
MattBane
MattBaneIf she doesn’t have a BPD > Borderline personality disorder, I’m a typing unicorn 🦄.
T.I. Working On Pure Heat! Behind The Scenes!
illseed
illseed
1
Last Reply· by
LilFiji
LilFijihttps://lilfijimusic.com free beats
Drake Looks Shook In Marcy Projects For Video!
illseed
illseed
Comment
Looks Like Lil Keed Gave Young Thug A Lil Kiss!
illseed
illseed
2
Last Reply· by
Artarky
Artarkyhttps://xvideosx.blog.br/
Did Amber Rose Get A Tat On Her Forehead?
illseed
illseed
Comment