Masika Calls Out Fetty Wap For Being An Absent Father

Simone Grant
by

Masika don’t play when it comes to her child even if it means putting her baby daddy on blast.

Masika was sending big subs to her baby daddy Fetty Wap on Saturday.

According to her twitter, Fetty has been mia and their daughter has been missing him.

Of course the internet was going to come for her, and OF COURSE Masika, being the queen of clap back, was going to come tf right back. People had plenty to say about the entire situation including claiming she knew what she signed up for.

Fetty has plenty of other children to take care of and a whole wife. I guess he’s been pretty busy. 

What y’all think? Think she should have ran to social media to vent about Fetty?

