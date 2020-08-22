Master P and Monica Clash Over C-Murder

People want C-Murder free, but another fight broke out somehow.

(AllHipHop Rumors) I assumed everyone was in the fight for C-Murder's freedom was on the same page. Apparently, that was not the case. They are going at it! Monica and Master P with Kim Kardashian somehow off the hook!

He went on for 7 minutes and it has been deleted, but Baller Alert captured it.

And C-Murder is now on IG and its splattered with Monica on there. P been in this fight for a long time! C-Murder said:

Moses when they took me I told you go live your life because you didn’t deserve what the system was about to do to me. You still stood for me, without me asking created a team that could change the outcome of a very unfair fate! You been Forever Tru , One in a Lifetime!! @monicadenise got em saying #FreeCoreyMiller

Monica was not going to sit back and let P air her out...she clapped back.

“I have been respectful towards you and you have refused to do the same! You can NOT speak on me because you do not know me!” she said back. “I have only conversed with Silkk! This matter is between you MEN, you’re brothers! Leave me out of this because my efforts have BEEN the same! I just didn’t see the need to post it! Check the visiting lists from The Parish to Angola to Hunts or better yet ask his children! You responded before you READ! He’s never not (been) able to hit me, my mother or brother, and get what he needs! FOCUS ON HIS FREEDOM!”

Kim K didn't say anything.

But, P came back.

"Speaking the truth is not being disrespectful, it’s just reality. @monicadenise I don’t know you and I ain’t trying to get to know you, just for the record. You stated you have been on C’s visiting list since Parish, that’s over 18 years and how long have you known KimK, you just now got your bff to send out a tweet. I guess better now than never.. and you’ve been married twice during that time.. so you are his ride or die. You or any other woman don’t have to prove y’all loyalty to our family, if y’all agenda is real and it’s to help get him out then do it and stop talking."

"The mission for my family is always going to be about getting my brother’s freedom, we’re family no matter what happens we gone always be brothers," Master P continued. "This is not about me, I’m standing up for the older people in my family that have been getting disrespected and disregarded for too long when they’ve been there for C since day one. The truth needs to be told, it might make some uncomfortable but it is well overdue, that is the only way we can heal and grow as a family. What the enemy meant for evil, God will use for our good."

P sounds hurt. I think he has tried all he can to get people out of their situations and does not feel like it helped.

May peace prevail!