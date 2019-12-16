Maybe She Wants Peace! Is Iggy Azalea Trying To Hide Her Pregnancy?

Rappers Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti were expecting a baby together. Yay!

Azalea is allegedly six months pregnant with the “Magnolia” rapper’s child.

However, on Sunday Azalea threw us for a loop when she posted a video on her Instagram story of her rehearsing with no baby bump.

Sis made sure she let us see her stomach.

Many celebrities have hid their pregnancies for numerous reasons - their health, mentally and physically, public scrutiny, etc.

The internet thinks she is all cap and Iggy posted an old video on the gram to cover-up her pregnancy.

Playboi isn’t really active on social media so I don’t think we’ll be hearing anything from him anytime soon.

I’m guessing next year we’ll be seeing pictures from the delivery room or a cute little picture of a baby’s foot with a caption saying something like, “welcome” with his or her name following.

What do y’all think? Is Iggy hiding her pregnancy from us?