Meek Mill's New Beef & 50 Cent's Old Beef!

illseed

We have not heard the name Quilly In a minute, but he's making a grand return.

(AllHipHop Rumors) I thought Meek and Quilly were cool. If they were, they are not now. As you already know, Meek has been going back and forth with Tekashi 69 and Quilly has something slick to say about it. "Why are you going back and forth with a rat!?" 

Screen Shot 2020-05-13 at 3.49.45 PM

Well, folks... it's a legit question! Right?

I am not sure what is going on here. A few years ago Quilly was saying how he would like to work with Meek and things. 

On the other side! Young Buch has been trying to get from under the thumb of 50 Cent forEVER! It seems like he has had to file for bankruptcy to do it. He put this message out there for all to see:

However, AHH broke the news that he had done this. Peep the info:

Rap star Young Buck is looking for a little relief, with a recent move to file for Chapter 13 bankruptcy protection.

Young Buck filed in January, shortly after he was remanded to jail without bail.

The rapper lists his main creditors as the mothers of his six kids, the Georgia Department of Human Services and the IRS.

The move could be a shrewd business tactic on behalf of Young Buck, who is disputing an undisclosed amount of money owed to 50 Cent and G-Unit.

Young Buck is asking to "reject any and all executory contracts with G-Unit and/or Curtis Jackson."

Click here for the rest of the story!

