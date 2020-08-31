AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Megan Thee Stallion Aims At Tory Lanez In New Freestyle

illseed

Megan Thee Stallion comes back with a VMA and Revlon deal despite being shot!

(AllHipHip Rumors) Megan Thee Stallion is not playing with Rapper Tory Lanez. The Houston-born rap mistress has been extremely vocal since naming Tory Lanez as her shooter. Earlier this year, Tory Lanez allegedly licked shots at Megan after an apparent verbal fight. She alleges that they were in a car arguing and she tried to leave the conversation and conflict and the resulting response was two shots to her feet. This is alleged of course but it seems like the victim is being a very much cooperating witness. This has led a lot of people to call her a snitch, erroneously. However, that is just how the Internet goes!

In a new freestyle, Megan Thee Stallion show she still got it but also kicks a couple wraps that points the finger at Tory Lanez. It’s not that deep, to be honest, but anything that refers to that fateful day is newsworthy. Megan also went on to win the best Hip-Hop award at the VMAs last night, beating Dababy, Eminem, Juice WRLD, Future, Drake, Roddy Ricch, and Travis Scott! What a big win! Shadow to Megan Thee Stallion, you still my boo even with bullet holes and a WAP! 😂

Comments

Rumors

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rick Ross Trolls Lloyd Banks Out Of The Blue

Rick Ross Trolls Lloyd Banks Out Of The Blue

illseed

Substitute Teacher Stomps Out Student Over N-Word!

You can't go around calling people N-Word without consequences.

illseed

by

Bassplayer1961

Is Megan Thee Stallion A Snitch?

The fake streets are talking and they have it completely wrong!

illseed

by

EniggaMa$

Master P and Monica Clash Over C-Murder

People want C-Murder free, but another fight broke out somehow.

illseed

by

ariezblog

Is This The Next Hip-Hop Biopic In The Works?

The Fugees might be the next big rap group to have their own movie!

illseed

by

Tomi504Boy

So, Who Beat Up Nicki Minaj?

Nicki Minaj has claimed somebody beat on her, but who?

illseed

by

Redeyeris

Rumors & Tidbits: Lil Reese, Remy Ma, Big Sean & Jhene Aiko!

Lil Reese shows off scar, Remy Ma is a grandma, Big Sean & Jhene Aiko are hugging up!

illseed

by

gistgallery

Jay-Z Scolds Black Twitter For...Not Supporting!

Jay-Z reminds everybody that he's a not a business man, he's a business, man!

illseed

by

G-CON

Check Out DMX's First Post Jail Collabo!

Looks like DMX is going to make a re-debut with a young rapper.

illseed

by

birajpandey

T.I. May Want To Talk To Future!

Future says unless you can pay him back for his Gucci, he's not stopping!

illseed

by

Southcidal3