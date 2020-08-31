Megan Thee Stallion Aims At Tory Lanez In New Freestyle

Megan Thee Stallion comes back with a VMA and Revlon deal despite being shot!

(AllHipHip Rumors) Megan Thee Stallion is not playing with Rapper Tory Lanez. The Houston-born rap mistress has been extremely vocal since naming Tory Lanez as her shooter. Earlier this year, Tory Lanez allegedly licked shots at Megan after an apparent verbal fight. She alleges that they were in a car arguing and she tried to leave the conversation and conflict and the resulting response was two shots to her feet. This is alleged of course but it seems like the victim is being a very much cooperating witness. This has led a lot of people to call her a snitch, erroneously. However, that is just how the Internet goes!

In a new freestyle, Megan Thee Stallion show she still got it but also kicks a couple wraps that points the finger at Tory Lanez. It’s not that deep, to be honest, but anything that refers to that fateful day is newsworthy. Megan also went on to win the best Hip-Hop award at the VMAs last night, beating Dababy, Eminem, Juice WRLD, Future, Drake, Roddy Ricch, and Travis Scott! What a big win! Shadow to Megan Thee Stallion, you still my boo even with bullet holes and a WAP! 😂