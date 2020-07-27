Megan Thee Stallion Gives Details About Getting Shot On IG Live

Megan Thee Stallion is happy in some ways and not happy in others, depending on what you said about her.

(AllHipHop Rumors) Megan Thee Stallion hits Instagram for the very first time since getting shot. The queen of the south did not divulge who shot her but she did reveal that she was shot in both feet. Megan appeared to get seriously emotional when talking about getting shot but she thanked everybody for their support.

Megan appeared to get seriously emotional and then she went explain she had to get the bullets taken out via surgery.

“I was shot in both of my feet. I had to get surgery to get the bullets taken out. It was super scary,” Megan said in a video on IG. “Oh Lord, I didn’t think I was going to cry. I had to get surgery. It was super scary. It was just the worst experience of my life.”

She was also highly critical of those people that may have had jokes or diminish the severity of the wounds.

“It’s not funny. There’s nothing to joke about. There was nothing for y’all to start making fake stories about. I didn’t put my hands on nobody. I didn’t deserve to get shot. I didn’t do sh#t," she said. "Thank God that the bullets didn’t touch bones. They didn’t break tendons. I know my momma, my daddy, my granny had to be looking out for me with that one ’cause where the bullet hit at, it missed everything. Them motherf#ckers was in there. It’s not that I was protecting anybody. I just wasn’t ready to speak. That’s not no sh#t that you immediately get on the internet and start talking about.”

Despite all of that, she still hasn’t evolved to shot her. I understand that she has to hold back to keep us all in suspense but it would be nice to get this over with so that we can move on. This election is 99 days away!