Megan Thee Stallion Is Playing With Fire; Gun Comes Out In Drunken Party

illseed

Megan might want to fire some of the people in her circle or there may be dire consequences.

(AllHipHop Rumors) Megan Thee Stallion is on of the dopest rappers to come out of Hip-Hop in the last few years. She's dominated the charts, gotten the love of big names like Jay-Z and also seen some controversial times. When Tory Lanez allegedly shot her in her feet, the energy changed around the Houston native. It was not her fault, but it is what it is! 

Now, it would seem like things are back to normal, but are they? I watched this entire video and at the end, I saw something that startled me. Her apparent bodyguard, Justin, pull out a GUN in the pool as they party. Talk about energy change! Now, lets pause for a minute. As far as  know, this has never been something Megan was about. So, I am led to believe this is a response to the situation with Tory. If you don't want to watch the whole thing, just watch the last 2 or so minutes. 

I just cannot understand why they would be playing like this. Granted, Megan was pretty clear that she's not with this, why even have this element around? I hope she straightened him out. Now, if something tragic happened, we'd all be singing the blues, but not taking responsibility as adults. 

